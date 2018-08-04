Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
9 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true 

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.31K   //    04 Aug 2018, 14:09 IST

9 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true
Going by the current rumors, the Rock would return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35

The past three days were filled to the brim with the rumors for the WWE fans. While the fans would want that some of them do come true, most of them shouldn't.

Will the Undertaker and John Cena be a part of Summerslam? How long is Hiromu Takahashi expected to be out of action? And, will Aleister Black compete at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV? In this section, we take a look at all the pessimistic rumors which did the talks. Without any further ado, here are 9 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true.

Also Read: 5 WWE Decisions that would be good for pro-wrestling but bad for sports entertainment

#9 Mustafa Ali possibly injured


Mustafa Ali is one of the most popular wrestlers in the Cruiserweight division. The American of Pakistani descent even challenged Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34 in the kickoff show. Despite losing the match, he had garnered a lot of respect from the fans as he impressed them with his terrific high-flying and in-ring skills.

However, we have some bad news for his fans as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (H/T: Lennard Surrao of Sportskeeda) reports that Mustafa Ali is currently hospitalized. Furthermore, it is not yet revealed as to why the 205 Live superstar has been admitted to the hospital all of a sudden.

Even the veteran journalist's sources can't reveal the reason for this unforeseen incident. Meanwhile, WWE has not given any official statement regarding the possible injury. We hope that this turns out to be just a rumor, and doesn't come true.



Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
18 year old. Silent observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. A Proud Indian!!! Can be reached at kunduabhishek562@gmail.com
