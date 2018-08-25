Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE rumours after Raw and SmackDown Live

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    25 Aug 2018, 11:53 IST

The Hounds of Justice


Wrestling fans love the rumours surrounding wrestling and we love to tell the fans about them. 

We are back with the rumours which are surrounding WWE. Today, we talk about rumoured matches, plans for the Shield, Kurt Angle's status and more.

#5 Kurt Angle training for an in-ring return?

The Olympic Gold Medalist might be returning to the ring soon

Kurt Angle was given a vacation from being Raw's General Manager by WWE Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon this week on Raw. However, rumours suggest WWE might have huge plans for Kurt Angle.

PW Insider reports Kurt Angle is handed vacation as he might be returning to in-ring action soon. It is still not known whether Kurt will return whether he will return as a part-time or full-time schedule. However, Bodyslam reports it might be full-time.

Kurt Angle was considered one of the best wrestlers of the past decade. He still hasn't declined in the ring and performs to his best. Whether he wrestles at full-time or a part-timer, he will always be loved by the fans. The fans would also love to see Angle win the World Title one last time in his career. Let us see how WWE books him if he returns to the ring.

#4 Brock Lesnar still not done with WWE

The Beast might be back to break more

Brock Lesnar recently lost the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Brock was also scheduled to appear on Raw this week, but he didn't show up as usual. Many fans thought that he is done with WWE now, but that might not be the case.

As per PW Insider, Brock Lesnar is preparing for his UFC fight in 2019, but he still associated with WWE and a door to return back to the squared circle is still open. Lesnar was never planned to appear on Raw too despite advertising to the contrary. Their sources told them if something had been needed, they’d have asked Paul Heyman to do an in-ring promo.

Many WWE fans were tired of Brock Lesnar working a part-time schedule. His Universal Title reign was boring and one of the worst reigns in WWE history. However, Brock without the title would not be that boring. There are also many dream matches left for him in WWE and if WWE books them, the fans might again start to like Brock Lesnar.

1 / 4 NEXT
Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Shikhar is a 18-year old BCA student who loves wrestling and considers writing for it his passion. He has knowledge for the sport.
