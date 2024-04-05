5 WWE SmackDown stars who must move to NXT following WrestleMania - Former world champion, misused tag team, and more

WWE has been on fire lately. Business has never been better, and the live crowds are reaching levels not seen in decades. It is truly exciting, especially with WrestleMania 40 on the horizon.

The biggest event of the year will take place this weekend. WrestleMania will be a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th. At the end, some of the promotion's best and brightest will be showcased.

Unfortunately, not every performer can make the show. As a result, a lot of talent who aren't on WrestleMania also aren't on Friday Night SmackDown each week. Nick Aldis' weekly show is primarily focused on building to The Show of Shows, so it makes sense to mostly feature talent who will be part of the epic event.

This may mean that some SmackDown stars, both now and after WrestleMania, could be better off changing brands. Thankfully, Ava's NXT is an option. The white and gold brand is a great landing spot for talent and this article will look at some stars who should make the move.

#5. Cedric Alexander & #4. Ashante "Thee" Adonis, they could start their push in NXT

Cedric Alexander is one of WWE's most underrated performers. He has had some success in the company as a former Cruiserweight Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion. Still, he has been lost in the shuffle and is quite underutilized.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis is another underrated and underutilized WWE performer. He first appeared on 205 Live and later joined Hit Row. Ashante was released and then brought back as part of the group, but once Top Dolla was released, Adonis remained mostly absent from television.

Both men have been overlooked for far too long, and a move to NXT could help. If Nick Aldis doesn't give them an opportunity, Ava could set them up in title contention on the white and gold brand.

In fact, they could move to NXT while still remaining on SmackDown if an opportunity arises. In the meantime, they could chase the NXT Tag Team Championship.

#3. Isla Dawn & #2. Alba Fyre, The Unholy Union have been poorly utilized on SmackDown

The Unholy Union is a popular tag team comprising Scottish stars Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Both women were once on NXT UK but united when the pair moved to WWE NXT. They were then called up to Friday Night SmackDown last year.

Unfortunately, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre's time on WWE's main roster has been extremely disappointing. Upon arrival, they were the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions but quickly lost a unification match. The pair have mostly been off television ever since, with Nick Aldis seemingly annoyed by them on-screen.

While a move back to NXT would seem like the duo is moving backward, it may be necessary to regain momentum. They could dominate the white and gold brand for a few months before returning to the main roster. This could potentially be on RAW, where they can get the push they deserve.

Ava would certainly boost them for the time being. NXT is known for its booking of female performers, and two stars as talented as them should always have a spot.

#1. Sheamus should have an NXT run if he returns to WWE television

Sheamus is an extremely accomplished performer. He has held the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship in the past, along with tag team gold and the United States Championship. He is also a former King of the Ring and Royal Rumble winner and has even won Money in the Bank.

The Celtic Warrior has been away from WWE television for quite some time. His last bout was against Edge on Friday Night SmackDown last year.

Many fans have expected Sheamus back since around the 2024 Royal Rumble, but he is yet to appear. Some are concerned he may be leaving the promotion and potentially joining Edge in All Elite Wrestling, but for now, as far as fans know, he remains with the biggest wrestling company in the world.

If Sheamus does return to television, NXT could be the perfect landing spot. He hasn't wrestled almost anybody there and could help elevate many young talents. Plus, an interesting twist could see the former world champion interact with Ridge Holland following the powerful star's recent issues with his own morals and intensity. The Brawling Brutes could reunite as a tag team, maybe.

