5 WWE SmackDown stars who must move to RAW after WrestleMania - Former champion, absent drafted performer, and more

WWE is the biggest wrestling company both in the world today and in the history of the industry. The promotion has grown so much that the company currently has three successful brands.

Monday Night RAW is the longest-running show, NXT is the most recent and dedicated to developing talent, and SmackDown is usually the most viewed. While all three shows have their own perks and positives, RAW and SmackDown are the most popular by a significant margin.

Due to being viewed by more people, some would expect SmackDown to be the best brand and key destination for all talent. While this is true for some, it is a two-hour program that can't and doesn't utilize all of the talent on the roster as well as it should.

RAW, on the other hand, could be the land of opportunity for some SmackDown talent lost in the shuffle. This article will look at a handful of performers who should switch over to the red brand after WrestleMania ends.

Below are five WWE SmackDown stars who must move to RAW after WrestleMania.

#5. Cedric Alexander & #4. Ashante "Thee" Adonis, the new team needs a chance to shine

Cedric Alexander is extremely talented, and WWE has dropped the ball with him for years now. While he had a great run on the 205 Live brand, his only somewhat sustained push on the main roster came as part of The Hurt Business. That is a shame given his talent.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis has had a rough go himself. He too started off in the company on 205 Live. He later transitioned to being part of Hit Row. The group was released during the Vince McMahon-led regime, but re-hired under Triple H. They still didn't succeed much and Top Dolla was released, effectively ending the group.

The two men have recently begun to team up, and a handful of vignettes have aired. Only one or two have played on television, however, making it clear neither is a priority on SmackDown.

If the two move to Monday Night RAW, they can feud with teams such as DIY, The Creed Brothers, The New Day, Imperium, Judgment Day, Awesome Truth, and Indus Sher. The division is stacked, and it could mean good things for the pair.

#3. Cameron Grimes' run on WWE's main roster has been disappointing

Cameron Grimes is unfortunately quite underutilized by WWE, but he has had some success in the company. While on the NXT brand, Grimes captured both the North American Championship and the unrecognized Million Dollar Championship.

The Carolina Caveman was called up to WWE Friday Night SmackDown last year, and his run on the brand was off to a good start when he beat Baron Corbin in seconds. Unfortunately, he has since fallen through the cracks and is rarely used, especially in any meaningful manner.

Grimes is likely another victim of SmackDown having more talent than they can fit in a two-hour show. RAW would offer more time and bodies for him to fight and potentially beat in quick fashion. If Cameron hit Dominik Mysterio, for example, with his running stomping finisher, fans would go nuts.

#2. Alba Fyre & #1. Isla Dawn, The Unholy Union are incredibly underutilized

The Unholy Union is a tag team currently on Friday Night SmackDown. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were members of the NXT UK roster before jumping to WWE NXT. While there, the pair won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles after uniting.

The duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, in theory, should be a major hit in WWE. Both women have all of the tools to succeed. Despite that, they have been used quite poorly on SmackDown. They rarely appear, and typically when the duo do show up, they lose to whomever they wrestle in quick fashion.

A move to RAW for the wicked duo makes a lot of sense for a number of reasons. The biggest reason, which has tentacles to the rest, is that RAW is a three-hour show. This means there is more time for performers on a weekly basis.

This is especially true for the women's division and, more so than ever that, the women's tag team scene. Most of the women's tag team scene happens on RAW because of the extra time the brand has. Plus, beyond all of that, SmackDown simply isn't using the pair effectively. Moving them over could be the change they need.

