5 WWE Superstars and the jobs they want after retirement

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.61K // 24 Sep 2018, 17:33 IST

Many WWE stars have already planted seeds for the future

Many of WWE's current crop of wrestlers are aware that their career could end at any minute, not only is wrestling notoriously known as a career path that only lasts around two decades, but injuries can often leave this tally much shorter. This means that many wrestlers already have a plan for when they leave WWE and what they want to do with their life when wrestling is no longer seen as a feasible means of income.

Some wrestlers like John Cena have already started to branch out into another career whilst he is still seen as a part-time wrestler, whilst others have opted to begin planting some seeds whilst they are still working so that they can continue to live their wrestling dream but also have a backup plan if it's needed.

#5 Dolph Ziggler - comedian

Dolph Ziggler works as a comedian outside of WWE

Dolph Ziggler has teased that he could be leaving WWE a number of times in the past but right now he is embroiled in a main event level feud with The Shield, which means that he's definitely sticking around for a few more months.

Ziggler's main passion outside of the company is as a comedian, it's something that he's been dipping his toes into whilst still wrestling full-time and has managed to gather himself quite a following.

The Showoff has been part of WWE for more than a decade now and in that time he has racked up a number of injuries, which could be why he's looking at careers outside of the ring. Ziggler signed a new contract with WWE back in 2016 which means that his deal is one of a number of contracts that are coming up for a renewal and it will be interesting to see if the former World Champion decides to re-sign.

