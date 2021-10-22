5 WWE Superstars who could realistically defeat Roman Reigns

For years, there was a clamor for Roman Reigns to turn heel. However, WWE was determined to persist with him as a babyface but to no avail. Despite everyone's best efforts, the fans just weren't interested in seeing Reigns presented as a conquering hero.

The Big Dog, as he was then known, was milquetoast and lacked personality. He recited poorly scripted lines and portrayed a hollow character that couldn't connect with the audience. For instance, what should've been a program designed to pass the torch from The Undertaker to Reigns was dumbed down into a grudge match over which Superstar had the authority to call the ring their "yard."

While the babyface Reigns was bland and uninspired, his heel persona has been an astounding success. The Tribal Chief carries himself like the head of a mafia family and is arguably the most compelling character in professional wrestling.

Reigns' promos have been exceptional, and his matches have more gravitas than ever before. He's even surrounded himself with the perfect supporting cast in The Usos and Paul Heyman. WWE have also played their part and booked Reigns as the biggest star in the promotion.

Since there's so much momentum behind Roman Reigns, the performer who eventually dethrones him needs to be booked with the utmost care and should be someone that the fans can realistically get behind.

With that being said, here are five WWE Superstars who could realistically win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns

#5 Bron Breakker might succeed Roman Reigns as WWE's marquee attraction

Even though he only recently made his NXT Debut, Bron Breakker has quickly become the most interesting performer. In addition to being blessed with athleticism and charisma, he carries himself like a main eventer. Breakker even delivers promos like his uncle, Scott Steiner.

The second generation wrestler looks destined to headline WrestleMania one day and is being earmarked by many as WWE's next top star. There is speculation that Roman Reigns could hold on to the Universal title until he faces The Rock at WrestleMania 39 and possibly even longer.

If Breakker makes it to the main roster by then, he could be one of the leading candidates to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

