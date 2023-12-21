5 WWE stars who broke out in 2023

While some WWE Superstars carry the main-event scene, others break out and prove that they can one day join the upper echelon of the company.

Every year, different faces get pushed and sometimes, the pushes have staying power. In other cases, a superstar just sets the world on fire and never looks back. 2023 saw stars break out in both fashions.

The following five performers broke out in one way or another in 2023. The reasoning varies in some cases as winning a championship isn't the only indicator of success or breakout in WWE.

#5 Jey Uso found his identity away from The Bloodline

When The Usos weren't involved with or against Sami Zayn, they were still popular with the WWE Universe despite being heels. The recipient of most of those cheers was Jey Uso.

His popularity and friendship with Sami Zayn led to his defection from The Bloodline and subsequent move to WWE RAW. Since that move, his popularity has only increased.

Jey competed in WarGames for the second year and won tag team gold with Cody Rhodes. After the latest RAW, he could be facing Gunther in the coming months. Uso is one of the top faces in all of WWE, even challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title following WarGames.

#4 Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history

Gunther puts on match-of-the-year candidates every week

The Ring General was a big deal during his run in NXT UK and NXT. That aura has transitioned smoothly over to the main roster as he's been booked incredibly strongly. He won the Intercontinental Championship when Vince McMahon was still the head of creative.

The former NXT UK Champion started to wow main-roster crowds with his brutal and aggressive offense. It looked like Gunther was heading for a burial against John Cena, but Triple H assumed control of creative in the summer of 2022. He still holds the title after over 550 days.

Gunther rarely loses and has scarcely been pinned. In the 2023 Royal Rumble, he set the record for time spent in a single rumble match. He's been set up as the top heel on RAW outside of The Judgment Day, and will likely win one of WWE's major championships next year.

#3 IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY has been the breakout star of Damage CTRL

Like Gunther, SKY was booked extremely well before joining the main roster. She won both the NXT Women's Tag Team titles and the NXT Women's Championship. IYO was clearly one of the best performers in all of WWE.

When she joined Bayley and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam in 2022, it was only a matter of time before she proved why she's one of the top women in pro wrestling. Many fans knew of her abilities, but casual and main-roster crowds started taking notice.

She wowed against Bianca Belair at Backlash in May, won Money in the Bank, and successfully cashed in her case at SummerSlam. SKY has held the title since that time and always steals the show in WarGames when she jumps off the top of the cage with a trashcan around her head.

#2 Dominik Mysterio is a heat magnet

Once he turned on his father last year, Dominik Mysterio became a rather special performer. It wasn't necessarily all because of his ring work, but because fans utterly despised him.

His 'stint in jail' only made him more unbearable, as did The Judgment Day doing most of his dirty work and cheating to help him win. Those tactics netted him two runs as the North American Champion this year.

Dominik can barely be heard every time he tries to speak. That's a bit rare in today's landscape, but fans just hate him. His slimy nature helped him grow as a heel and as a valued member of the roster. He also competed on all three brands in the same week at one point in 2023.

#1 LA Knight nearly beat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Knight has appeared alongside Randy Orton, John Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns in 2023

Few stars have seen the organic rise to top-star status in WWE like LA Knight. Those who knew of his work in IMPACT, NWA, and NXT knew that he was a huge star. When he graduated to the main roster, however, it was a letdown.

Saddled with a 'male model proprietor' gimmick as Max Dupri, his usage was disappointing. That all changed when Triple H took over creative. His successful 'Knight' persona returned, and he worked his way into facing Bray Wyatt in Wyatt's final match before his passing.

After the 2023 Royal Rumble, Knight's popularity grew with each passing week. The cheers were extremely loud and hard to ignore. While he didn't win, The Megastar proved that he belonged in angles alongside John Cena and against Roman Reigns. He also has shared screens with Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes.