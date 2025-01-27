5 WWE stars who can declare for the 2025 Royal Rumble Match on RAW tonight

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is shaping up well and many top stars have announced their entry into the 30-man elimination match. With stars like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins already confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble, fans can’t wait for Saturday to come any sooner.

Before the event, WWE fans could see many more top stars declare themselves for the 2025 Royal Rumble Match. On RAW, more stars could do so at various points on the show. Their declaration could get WWE fans more excited about the upcoming PLE.

Check out the five WWE stars who could declare themselves for the 2025 Royal Rumble Match on RAW.

#5. Dominik Mysterio has a tag team title match

Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio is currently the most set WWE Superstar from the faction. He will join JD McDonagh to face The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW.

WWE fans could see Judgment Day either lose the contest, or Dominik could walk out on his partner to take the loss. The angle could see him break away from the villainous faction for good.

Following his actions, he might announce that he was not interested in holding tag team gold. Instead, he wants to win the world title after Liv Morgan lost hers and announce himself for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

#4. Sheamus lost on Saturday Night's Main Event

Another heartbreaking loss seems to have put Sheamus back in the lower-mid card on RAW. The former world champion has struggled to win a singles title for a long time.

Saturday Night’s Main Event saw him lose to Bron Breakker once again. His Intercontinental Championship win dreams may be shattered, but The Celtic Warrior could have something else in mind going forward.

The upcoming episode of RAW could see him make his announcement for the 2025 Royal Rumble Match, claiming that he will win the contest to get a world title opportunity. WWE fans could rally behind Sheamus’ Rumble campaign after the veteran has suffered many heartbreaks in the recent past.

#3. Finn Balor could turn face on WWE RAW

Another veteran who has suffered many setbacks in recent months is Finn Balor. Not only has he lost his World Tag Team Title, but he has also lost his rivalry with Damian Priest.

Triple H needs to elevate the star who has the potential to carry the company forward. With that in mind, he could become a favorite to win the Royal Rumble match if WWE gives him the right story.

With less than a week to go, fans could see Balor cut an emotional promo on RAW that sees him turn face for the first time in years. He could state that winning the Rumble is his last chance to get back to the top and battle at WrestleMania.

The right storyline could do wonders for The Prince. He could enter the Rumble and become the Iron Man once again before being thrown out in the final moments of the contest.

#2. Bron Breakker could have another title win in mind

Bron Breakker looks good with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist. However, the youngster would believe that a world title would look even better on him.

This could prompt him to cut a promo on RAW after his big win at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He could state that he plans to hold the IC Title while going on to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and become a double champion at WrestleMania.

The heel star has the potential to go all the way and score the most number of eliminations in the match. A strong promo backed by a good Royal Rumble performance could set him up for a future world title match.

#1. Logan Paul will attract a lot of viewers at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

YouTuber turned wrestler Logan Paul will be one of the biggest names appearing on RAW on Netflix. The Maverick has the potential to pull in a big crowd for his performances.

WWE fans have seen Triple H invite Youtuber and online streamer IShowSpeed to attend the 2025 Royal Rumble. That’s not all, as The Game has promised to give him all-exclusive access to nearly everything backstage at the show for him to stream.

Logan Paul could become the biggest asset for the company and make the broadcast even more successful. The Maverick could announce his entry into the 2025 Men’s Rumble match on Monday, claiming that he would welcome IShowSpeed to celebrate with him in the ring once he wins the contest.

