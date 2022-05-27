WATCH: WWE making mistake by only pushing Roman Reigns? Who’s next for The Tribal Chief?

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in WWE and perhaps in pro wrestling in general. However, he has been booked as such a protected and dominating superstar that no one else looks like a legit threat to his reign anymore.

During their prime, Steve Austin and John Cena were two of the biggest names in the history of wrestling. But without competitors like The Rock, Randy Orton, Triple H, The Undertaker, and others, they might not have as meaningful tenures as they did.

Thus, WWE needs to push some other stars to a level where they can be projected as a serious threat to The Head of the Table. Do you think Reigns is the only star the promotion is pushing? Let us know in the comments.

These WWE stars can realistically beat Roman Reigns

The five names who we think can get the better of The Tribal Chief are as follows:

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Cody Rhodes

Kevin Owens

Drew McIntyre

The Rock

Reigns' current Universal Title reign has been going strong for more than 600 days, and it would undoubtedly be a pivotal moment for whoever ends it.

