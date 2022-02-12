5 WWE Superstars who can be the final entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

With Ronda Rousey choosing to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, WWE has booked an Elimination Chamber Match to determine who the RAW Women's Champion will face at The Show of Shows. Five stars have been confirmed for it, and one spot remains.

Becky Lynch will most likely retain her title against Lita at Elimination Chamber while also finding out her WrestleMania opponent. She could face any one of Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., or Rhea Ripley, although the final entrant is a source of intrigue.

A returning star could take their place in the Chamber, while a couple of names on RAW and SmackDown may receive this huge opportunity. It remains to be seen, though. Will any of them provide a challenge to Big Time Becks?

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who can fill the final spot in the women's Chamber Match.

#5 In our list of WWE Superstars who could be the final entrant in the Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss

WWE @WWE



Looks like there's some more work to do, #WWERaw "I threw her down aisle three and whacked her with a loaf of bread..."Looks like there's some more work to do, @AlexaBliss_WWE "I threw her down aisle three and whacked her with a loaf of bread..."Looks like there's some more work to do, @AlexaBliss_WWE. #WWERaw https://t.co/pTkljMcKE6

Returning to our screens a few weeks ago, Alexa Bliss has been going through a transformation on her journey to RAW. She looks a lot more "human" now than when the therapy segments first started airing.

If Bliss completes her progress in this coming week, she could make her in-ring return in the Chamber match. She is a popular name and would lend more star power to the match, although it might not be in WWE's best interests to have her get pinned on her first night back.

Alternatively, Alexa Bliss could win inside the Chamber and challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Her last match was for the title, after which Charlotte Flair ripped Lilly the doll to shreds. It could be a fun story to tell.

Edited by Debottam Saha