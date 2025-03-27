5 WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day after Penta rejected them

Despite his best efforts, Dominik Mysterio has failed when trying to recruit new members to The Judgment Day. With JD McDonagh's injury, some members believe they need to bolster the ranks of the once-dominant group.

Finn Balor has been firmly opposed to adding anyone to the group, choosing instead to focus on winning titles. He took exception to Dominik's proposal to add Penta to the group, but the Mexican star rejected the offer on RAW.

Now that another big name has spurned The Judgment Day, who's next on the recruitment list? The next five WWE stars could join the faction after Penta chose not to join them on RAW.

#5. Santos Escobar teamed with Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 40

Santos Escobar allied with The Judgment Day when it fought Rey Mysterio and the LWO. The pairing led to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40, pitting Dominik and Escobar against Rey and Andrade.

Rey's team won the match. While the LWO moved to RAW, Legado Del Fantasma remained on SmackDown. Unfortunately, the group hasn't had much success.

Escobar has shown frustration with Garza's inability to win gold. He could leave the cousins and move to RAW to team up with The Judgment Day.

#4. Austin Theory & #3. Grayson Waller are close with Dominik Mysterio outside the ring

A-Town Down Under has seen its stock drop extremely low since losing the WWE Tag Team titles last summer. Both were moved to RAW but have been stomped on over and over again.

They even suffered a notable loss in NXT against Oba Femi. Both Waller and Theory have a close relationship with Dominik outside the ring.

Since both sides need help, why not pair the former Tag Champs with Dominik and The Judgment Day? It would certainly give Waller and Theory some backing instead of losing to Jey Uso in under three minutes.

#2. Adding an imposing monster to the squad

Bronson Reed may be out with an injury, but his return could be around the corner. Stars usually return after WrestleMania, and this year's offering is less than a month away.

The Aussie monster was killing it in big-man matches against stars like Braun Strowman and others. He was also in WarGames as a member of the Bloodline team.

Since the groups have gone their separate ways, he should return to RAW when he's healthy. To give The Judgment Day a legitimate heater and monster, Reed should join up with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's group.

#1. Karrion Kross' manipulations would do wonders for The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio was seen talking to Karrion Kross backstage during an episode of RAW. He's done a lot of recruiting with little to no success.

Kross' allies in The Final Testament have been released, and he has been relegated to short segments and post-show exclusives.

The problem is that his segments are among the most intriguing, yet they don't air live. Kross would be a perfect leader or replacement for Finn Balor if The Prince is excommunicated from the group.

Kross just needs the right situation. If WWE doesn't create a new faction for him with some stars from NXT, joining The Judgment Day could bring the success the men of the group have been lacking lately.

