5 WWE stars who can make a surprise appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event

There are only three matches currently on the card for Saturday Night's Main Event. With one more episode of WWE SmackDown this Friday, another match could be added to bolster the card.

It's also being billed as Goldberg's final match, taking on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two other matches on the card are personal rivalries — Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre.

Due to the high-profile nature of the event, someone could make a surprise appearance at SNME. Here are five WWE stars who could appear in this Saturday's event.

#5. Brock Lesnar says goodbye to his friend

Not a lot of people know it, but Goldberg considers Brock Lesnar as one of his best friends in wrestling. Despite their rivalry inside the WWE ring, they have a lot of similarities outside it. With Goldberg possibly having his retirement match this Saturday, some of his peers in the business could come out to celebrate his career.

One possibility is Lesnar, who has been absent on television since SummerSlam 2023. His appearance could cause some debate since his involvement in the Janel Grant situation is hard to ignore. Nevertheless, it's a possible scenario that could also set up Lesnar vs. Gunther down the line if ever The Beast Incarnate decides to have one final run.

#4. Cody Rhodes might interrupt Randy Orton

Randy Orton is set to take on Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event. It's not a heated rivalry compared to the other two matches on the card, but Orton is inching closer to being unhinged.

The Viper could look for the Punt Kick against McIntyre, prompting Cody Rhodes to interrupt him. This could lead to a distraction that would help The Scottish Warrior get the win. It could then drive a wedge between Rhodes and Orton, setting up a feud later this year.

With The American Nightmare set to film Street Fighter soon, the Punt Kick would be a useful way to write him off WWE television.

#3. AJ Styles could make an appearance in front of his homestate crowd

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, it was scrapped after Mysterio suffered a rib injury, and some thought that it would be moved to Saturday Night's Main Event.

With Mysterio not yet cleared, Styles could make an appearance in front of his homestate crowd. The event is set for Atlanta, Georgia, with The Phenomenal One living an hour away at Gainesville. He might address the crowd, getting a huge pop. The Judgment Day could then interrupt, leading to an impromptu match against JD McDonagh or Finn Balor.

#2. CM Punk has a score to settle against Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is set to take on LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. It wouldn't be surprising if Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed intervened on The Visionary's behalf to help him defeat The Megastar.

However, the group has crossed paths with many stars over the past month, so there could be some retaliation coming their way. Assuming Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are out, Penta could come and help Knight. The numbers game would still be in favor of Rollins' stable, so here comes CM Punk.

The Second City Saint returns and gets even with Rollins, leading to The Megastar getting the biggest win of his career. It also points to another Punk vs. Rollins match, this time at WWE SummerSlam.

#1. Roman Reigns' WWE return is due anytime

If CM Punk is unavailable, another star could take his place and return for payback. Roman Reigns has been out since WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 after getting attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Reigns cleans house, putting over LA Knight by helping him defeat Rollins. It will be interesting to see how things play out since the OTC will have to film Street Fighter in the fall. His eventual match and storyline with his former Shield brother only deserve to happen and end at next year's WrestleMania.

