5 WWE stars who can return at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 has many big matches set for the card. Each match will host some of the biggest stars in the industry in top contests.

Fans will see John Cena compete in his final WrestleMania match this year. He will play a heel character as he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will compete in a huge Triple Threat Match, the main event on the first night. Tiffany Stratton will also look to put on a career-making performance against Charlotte Flair as she defends her WWE Women’s Championship.

A few big names could return during the show for some interesting segments, which could also lead to future rivalries. Check out the five WWE stars who can return at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Jimmy could come out for Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso suffered a terrible beatdown at the hands of World Heavyweight Champion Gunther last week. The angle seems to have moved Jey Uso even more as he prepares to challenge The Ring General for the world title.

Jey Uso is one of the favorites to win at WrestleMania 41. He has a major part of the crowd behind him, and Triple H could give him a monumental win to keep him on top.

After his win, Jimmy Uso could return for the first time since the beat down to join his brother in the ring to celebrate. It would be a great moment for the OG Bloodline family.

#4. Sami Zayn's return should be on the cards

Sami Zayn has been away from the ring since he lost to Kevin Owens at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. The two men had a brutal match before Randy Orton returned to ignite his rivalry with KO.

Now that KO is on the bench, Zayn could return to bolster the roster. He could return as early as at WrestleMania 41 to play a major role in some matches.

The Underdog From The Underground could appear after the Intercontinental Championship match to stare down the winner. The angle would be better if Penta wins the title, as Sami Zayn could turn heel soon after his return.

Karrion Kross has sowed the seeds for the turn, and it’s only a matter of time before he turns to the dark side again.

#3. JD McDonagh could help out a Judgment Day member

Finn Balor will enter the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41 as one of the favorites to win. He will join Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and reigning champion Bron Breakker in the Fatal Four-Way contest.

Balor’s longtime friend, JD McDonagh, has been out of competition due to an injury. His return could be fast-tracked if he is cleared to compete again.

That could see JD come out to help Finn Balor win the match and take the title home. Triple H could even book a major twist in the story and have JD McDonagh betray Balor to help Dominik Mysterio win the contest.

#2. Rusev's WWE return may be close

Randy Orton is fishing for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens had to bow out due to an injury.

The Viper appeared on the latest edition of SmackDown to ask Nick Aldis to lace up his boots if he could not find him an opponent. Solo Sikoa interrupted the conversation, and it looks like the Bloodline 2.0 leader will take KO’s spot at The Show of Shows.

Randy Orton could pick up a win over Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41. Following his victory, Rusev could return to the show and attack The Viper to start a new rivalry.

It would be good to see Rusev take the spot immediately, as Kevin Owens will not be around to further his feud. Orton could enjoy a good storyline with the former United States Champion to stay busy till SummerSlam.

#1. The Rock must close out WWE WrestleMania 41

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and John Cena has shaped up well since Elimination Chamber. However, WWE fans believe that The Rock’s presence has been keeping the feud from reaching the next level.

Fans could see John Cena win his 17th world title at The Show of Shows. Many will be hoping Cody Rhodes retains the title and remains the face of the company.

In any case, The Rock could return at the end of the match to play a major role in the result. Alternatively, he could appear after the contest to celebrate with John Cena or hit Cody Rhodes with a Rock Bottom to end WrestleMania 41.

