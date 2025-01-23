5 WWE stars who can be revealed as the No. 30 entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match this year

The No. 30 spot in the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match will hold much value. Fans have seen many stars come out as the final entrant over the years to leave a mark on the contest or even win it.

This year, several big names have already announced their entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena are among the top names who are ready to battle 29 other superstars in hopes of reaching WrestleMania.

However, WWE could save the spot to surprise fans and bring back a top name or a destructive superstar to finish the contest. Cody Rhodes got the spot in the 2023 Rumble, while Sami Zayn took it in 2024.

Take a look at the five WWE stars who could be the final entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match this year.

#5. Jacob Fatu could enter his first Royal Rumble match

Jacob Fatu hasn't announced himself for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble as of writing. However, WWE will likely utilize him in the match to show his dominance.

Fatu could get the No. 30 spot in his first Royal Rumble match to make an impact. He could eliminate some important stars from the contest, including Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, before being taken out by Roman Reigns.

The angle will allow him to continue his storyline with The Bloodline without losing value. Coming out as the final superstar will allow him to clear the ring of the stars who have a slight chance of winning before exiting the contest.

#4. Roman Reigns is a favorite to win

Roman Reigns is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. The OTC’s participation in the match was confirmed by Paul Heyman, who also made it clear that he would go after Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Title.

Reigns hasn’t competed in the Rumble match for several years. However, he is one of the best workers in the ring and could pull off some great moments to win the match.

Triple H could have Reigns come out at No. 30 even though his spot won’t remain a surprise. The last spot could allow Reigns to only face the remaining top men in the ring and not other stars before him. The spot could also allow him to make his win easier.

#3. CM Punk could call on his favor

Paul Heyman has some solid contacts in the WWE management, and CM Punk could call in his favor soon.

Punk hopes to win the 2025 Royal Rumble and face either Cody Rhodes or Gunther for their world titles at The Show of Shows. The Best in the World is one of the favorites to win the contest this year after sustaining an injury in last year’s match.

Heyman could 'convince' the management on Punk’s behalf to get that golden No. 30 spot that could help him cement the win. Coming out last would protect him from too many bumps and allow him to face off against some top superstars before eliminating them.

#2. The Rock may have some big plans for himself

The Rock returned to WWE on RAW’s Netflix premiere. He crowned Roman Reigns as The Only Tribal Chief and did not proceed to attack his rumored WrestleMania opponent.

Instead, The Final Boss appeared on the episode of NXT after RAW and dropped a few hints while targeting fans. It’s not clear whether The Rock has hung up his wrestling boots yet or not.

WWE fans could see The Rock return to the ring at the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. The No. 30 spot would be perfect for him as it will earn a huge pop and also protect him from taking too many bumps.

The Final Boss could go on to win the contest from the No. 30 spot to get a match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Brock Lesnar's WWE return is much awaited

The Beast Incarnate could send shockwaves if he returns at the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar hasn’t competed in WWE since SummerSlam 2023. Things may have changed since then, and Lesnar could be cleared to appear in a match again.

WWE fans would go wild if The Beast Incarnate returned and entered the men’s Royal Rumble at No. 30. He could instantly become the biggest fish in the ring, and could possibly go on to win the contest to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Alternatively, the eventual winner of the Rumble could eliminate him last to earn his WrestleMania main event spot. In either case, Brock Lesnar’s return would be a massive deal for the company, especially after RAW’s move to Netflix.

