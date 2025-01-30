5 WWE stars who could change brands on the last SmackDown of the Transfer Window

The Transfer Window is seemingly wrapping up for WWE. It has been announced that the newly introduced concept will be ending following the Royal Rumble 2025 which will be taking place this weekend.

For those unaware, the Transfer Window was a new concept, albeit one taken from the world of sports, that saw superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT able to negotiate and switch brands. This was done to help even out and freshen up the rosters.

There have been some notable moves. For example, Monday Night RAW has received Logan Paul, A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller, plus Bayley. SmackDown has received The Wyatt Sicks, The Miz, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest.

Trending

Given that the Transfer Window is nearly over, there is a chance that some last-minute moves could be made on SmackDown tomorrow. This article will take a look at a few stars who could jump to the blue brand on tomorrow's program.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Below are five WWE stars who could change brands on the last SmackDown of the Transfer Window:

#5. Chad Gable could ditch American Made

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable is an incredibly gifted pro wrestler. When it comes to promos, personality, and especially in-ring action, perhaps none are quite as good as the former Olympian. He is one of WWE's greatest assets. He is also a multi-time tag team champion, having held gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Gable used to lead the Alpha Academy but later formed American Made after moving away from his former faction. The group features himself alongside Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. Despite high hopes for the stable, WWE hasn't done much with them yet.

If there are no plans to utilize the group properly, Chad could go back to being solo and transfer to SmackDown tomorrow. He had a thrilling match with Penta and could certainly do the same with names like Carmelo Hayes, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and various others on the blue brand.

#4. Shayna Baszler & #3. Zoey Stark & #2. Sonya Deville, Pure Fusion Collective could jump over

Expand Tweet

The Pure Fusion Collective is one of few factions in WWE featuring all female competitors. The stable was formed last year on Monday Night RAW and has remained part of the red brand ever since.

PFC has three members at the moment. Sonya Deville is the leader and mouthpiece of the group. She wrestles less frequently than the other two former WWE champions in the stable, Zoey Stark and the always-dangerous Shayna Baszler.

Due to World Wrestling Entertainment, and especially the main roster, having such few all-female groups, Pure Fusion Collective has done most of what they can do on Monday Night RAW already. They feuded with Damage CTRL, they feuded with Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. Outside of possibly Rhea Ripley or The Unholy Union, there isn't much left for the trio.

As a result, they could be moved to SmackDown to create chaos with new stars entirely. They could feud with Bianca Belair and Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Michin and B-Fab, or even potentially fight heel duos. There could be some interesting matches and stories if the three women switch brands.

#1. Finn Balor could move to WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor is a veteran of WWE. Since joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, The Prince managed to the NXT Championship twice, tag team titles, mid-card gold, and the Universal Championship. In fact, he was the first to hold that particular World Title.

For a few years now, The Prince has been a member of The Judgment Day. For a long time, his affiliation with the group led to success. He won WWE tag team gold and found himself in big-time main events and top stories.

However, recently Balor has grown frustrated. He couldn't win the World Heavyweight Championship and even lost in a feud-ending bout to Damian Priest on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. It is abundantly clear that Balor needs a reset in WWE sooner rather than later.

The reset for Balor could be a move to Friday Night SmackDown. While Priest is also on the show, the two wouldn't need to interact. Instead, Finn could either target Cody Rhodes or Shinsuke Nakamura in an attempt to win singles gold. Regardless, a change of scenery and leaving The Judgment Day could be huge for the Irish star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback