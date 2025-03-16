5 WWE stars with whom Damian Priest could potentially form a new Judgment Day on SmackDown

Damian Priest was kicked out of The Judgment Day last year after Finn Balor cost him the World Heavyweight title at WWE SummerSlam. The betrayal had been in the works for some time as The Prince was jealous of Priest's success.

Ad

Both The Archer of Infamy and Rhea Ripley had much of their recent success due to links with The Judgment Day. While Mami reclaimed the Women's World title on RAW premiere on Netflix, she lost it to IYO SKY on the March 3 episode of the red brand.

It might be too soon for Priest to join or form another faction after making a big deal about new challenges on SmackDown.

That still doesn't mean the former World Heavyweight Champion can't potentially create a different faction with any of the following WWE stars.

Ad

Trending

(Note: This piece doesn't mean every star listed should be included, but it would make sense as a candidate).

#5. Zelina Vega is no longer with the LWO

Zelina Vega has always been an ancillary piece on RAW and SmackDown but always thrives when given more of a spotlight.

In 2023, she challenged Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico, proving she deserved more focus in the ring.

Ad

Priest also had a memorable Backlash PLE, facing off against Bad Bunny in a Street Fight. Both stars transitioned to SmackDown in 2025, leaving their factions to compete on RAW.

To get footing together as the year progresses, they could align to combat threats on SmackDown.

#4. Michin likes to dish out punishment on SmackDown

Ad

Damian Priest is close friends with Kayden Carter outside the ring, but their in-ring style differs greatly. Katana Chance and Carter are both undersized, relying on speed and teamwork.

Michin has proven herself as a hardcore performer in matches against Nia Jax and Chelsea Green. She isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty or take a chair shot from her opponents.

Priest has shown he's not afraid to get his hands dirty, either. With AJ Styles on RAW and The O.C. no longer in WWE, Michin and Priest could dispatch punishment in a new-look faction on SmackDown.

Ad

#3. Possibilities from NXT

Priest is a former World Champion, so he has some cache with the WWE Universe. He is a main event level star, competing in the Elimination Chamber.

The Archer of Infamy is anticipated for a featured singles match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41. After getting assaulted by both McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura, Priest could help some stars from NXT transition to the main roster.

Josh Briggs is big and physical like Priest and is ready for the main roster. OTM's act involves two friends who grew up "out of the mud" on the streets. Being a product of the streets was highlighted in Priest's feud with Gunther.

Ad

Chemical X - Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, and Tatum Paxley - fit the leather/metal aesthetic like Rhea Ripley. All three are ready for main roster action.

#2. Andrade's WWE stock would be boosted in a faction

Andrade needs a big push with the right storyline. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Despite making a triumphant return to WWE last year, Andrade has issues with connecting consistently with fans. His in-ring work is never in question, including every one of his matches since returning.

Ad

The series with Carmelo Hayes highlighted his prowess and exciting move set. He already wears a skull mask and could incorporate that into a partnership with Priest on SmackDown.

The former World Champion could also serve as the primary mouthpiece since El Idolo is limited on the mic. That's why he was initially paired with Vega in NXT.

#1. R-Truth has a recent history with Damian Priest

Ad

R-Truth is a rare commodity in wrestling. His character appeals to fans of all ages and is something only he can pull off. That nature endeared him to The Judgment Day briefly, and Priest had trouble physically telling Truth to go away.

Both men are on SmackDown and have great comedic chemistry. Since Truth was already an honorary member of The Judgment Day, why not revisit that relationship?

Truth lights up any segment he's part of and has already made amends with his "teammate" Priest. The latter might also regret how he and The Judgment Day treated the veteran star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback