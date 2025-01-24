5 WWE stars who could eliminate Roman Reigns from Royal Rumble match this year

Roman Reigns is set to enter his first Royal Rumble match since 2020, and the battlefield is stacked with some of the biggest stars in the industry. The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will emanate from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 1, and Paul Heyman has already declared the OTC for the Men's Rumble Match.

While Reigns is entering the match, he might not end up on the winning side this time. With massive names like John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and more confirmed, the OTC winning isn't necessary. Let's check out a few superstars who could eliminate Roman Reigns from the contest.

#5. Drew McIntyre

The 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match winner, Drew McIntyre, has been on a path to take down the entire Bloodline and the stars who have helped the faction over the past few years. The Scottish Warrior has often expressed his hatred for the OTC and had a massive rivalry during the 2022 Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre has already announced his entry in the Royal Rumble Match and could eliminate Roman Reigns. The Scottish Warrior has been on a whole new level over the past few months, and eliminating the former Undisputed WWE Champion could cement his position on the top.

#4. Jacob Fatu

The OTC defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on the red brand's debut episode on Netflix. Since then, The Bloodline story has been very calm. However, the Royal Rumble match could turn things around.

While Jacob Fatu has not announced his entry in the Rumble match yet, him eliminating the OTC from the match could make massive headlines around the world. This could eventually lead to a match between both men at a stage like WrestleMania, which the WWE Universe has been anticipating for months.

#3. John Cena

16-time World Champion John Cena has strong intentions to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and then make history with a 17th title victory. However, winning the Rumble match won't be a piece of cake, with some of the top superstars set to be a part of it.

Given their intriguing history, John Cena and Roman Reigns coming face to face during the Men's Royal Rumble match is quite possible. Both men could probably be the final two names in the match before Cena eliminates Roman to kick off his Farewell Tour in style.

#2. CM Punk

The world has not stopped talking about CM Punk and Roman Reigns standing side-by-side during the WarGames match at Survivor Series last year. Since then, there has been a lot of anticipation for a match between both men at a stage like WrestleMania.

Further, rumors of both men facing each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All also surfaced on the internet. The upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble match is the perfect place to kick off a feud between both men. The Best in The World has also declared his entry in the match, and eliminating the OTC could be the foundation for their rivalry at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#1. Roman Reigns' cousin, The Rock

The Final Boss’ in-ring status for WrestleMania is still uncertain. However, a surprise entry in the Royal Rumble match could answer a lot of questions. The dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been anticipated for years now and could happen at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock entering at the last minute to eliminate his cousin from the match could be the foundation of their massive dream match at 'Mania Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both men in the future.

