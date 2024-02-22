5 WWE stars who should not have been excluded from Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to be a stacked show. Some of the biggest stars in the industry will be in action alongside some up-and-coming talents.

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match, for example, features six of the biggest names in pro wrestling. Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul will battle it out to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Title. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will defend her gold against Nia Jax in a one-on-one bout.

The Women's Elimination Chamber Match is equally stacked compared to the men's. Becky Lynch will battle Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. Plus, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their gold against New Catch Republic.

While the show will feature many big names, there are some surprising exclusions. This includes performers from Australia, a former world champion, and one of the hottest stars in the world.

Below are five WWE stars who should not have been excluded from Elimination Chamber.

#5 Indi Hartwell & #4 Candice LeRae should have had a tag team match

Candice LeRae is one of the most underrated female superstars in WWE history. Before joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, she was a successful performer on the indies. However, she is rarely used in a prominent role on the main roster.

Indi Hartwell is another underutilized performer, albeit to a lesser degree. She is still young but has had a less-than-ideal time on RAW since being called up as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. The two stars are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but neither have come close to winning gold on the red brand.

As a tandem, they should have been included on the Elimination Chamber: Perth match card. If the pair was allowed to gain momentum with some significant wins on television, they could have potentially challenged The Kabuki Warriors for tag team gold.

#3 Jade Cargill needs to maintain her momentum

Jade Cargill is arguably the hottest free agent in WWE today. She signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut last year and has been heavily courted by both RAW's Adam Pearce and SmackDown's Nick Aldis in the past few weeks.

In an epic moment, Jade made her official in-ring debut for WWE at Royal Rumble 2024. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match and shockingly eliminated Nia Jax. Cargill was one of the final three competitors in the contest.

Given the momentum Jade Cargill gained at Royal Rumble, it seems bizarre that she wouldn't be featured at Elimination Chamber: Perth. She could have had a showcase match or participated in the Elimination Chamber contest.

#2 AJ Styles is too big a star to miss such a high-profile show

AJ Styles on SmackDown

AJ Styles has been among pro wrestling's top names for decades now. Before joining WWE in 2016, he was a massive star and the face of various companies, including TNA Wrestling, ROH Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Styles even competed in WCW.

The Phenomenal One's success in WWE has been incredible. He's a multi-time world champion and has held numerous other belts, including the United States Championship and tag team gold. Still, it has been a while since he's secured a title.

Most expected AJ Styles to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He has issues with LA Knight, who is also in the bout. Instead, the wrestling legend will seemingly be missing the massive show. This makes his path to WrestleMania 40 unclear.

#1 Bronson Reed should be competing at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Bronson Reed on NXT

Bronson Reed is a combination rarely seen in pro wrestling and WWE. He is a mammoth of a man who can outpower just about anyone. Despite his size and strength, he is deceptively agile, too.

Given that Big Bronson Reed is from Australia, it was all but assumed he would have a major role at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Unfortunately, Reed lost a qualifying match and won't compete in front of his fellow Australians. As of this writing, he hasn't been announced for the show.

The powerful star is a father-to-be, and many assumed that the impending birth of his child was why he was kept off the Elimination Chamber Perth card. However, Reed recently shot down the rumors, which makes his absence all the more confusing.

