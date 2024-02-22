35-year-old WWE star confirms his wife is pregnant; dispels Elimination Chamber rumors amid Triple H criticism

Triple H has found himself amid much criticism for his decision-making about Elimination Chamber and his choice to exclude some of the top stars from the show.

One of the stars, Bronson Reed, has spoken up, dispelling some of the reasons surrounding his exclusion.

Elimination Chamber 2024 is taking place in Perth, Australia. The show, oddly enough, is missing several Aussie top stars from the card. The fact that the Premium Live Event had multi-person matches, making it a perfect chance to put home-country favorites on the card, was noted very early on.

However, surprising fans, Triple H chose to leave Bronson Reed and Indi Hartwell off the card. He has been criticized heavily, with fans calling him evil for his choices.

One of the reasons that many people thought was behind the 35-year-old losing to Bobby Lashley in the qualification match was that his wife was pregnant and could give birth soon.

However, Reed took to social media to dispel the rumors that stated it was the pregnancy, and because of that, he was not a part of the Elimination Chamber match.

"My people, Yes, my wife is pregnant. No, that is not the reason I'm not on #WWEChamber. Thank you for your concerns. Sometimes, the stars don't align."

Triple H was the one who brought Bronson Reed back to WWE

Reed had been released from WWE in 2021, but soon after Triple H took charge of things from Vince McMahon, he got the star back to the company.

According to the star himself, it had been The Game himself who had persuaded him to return to WWE in 2022.

“It was definitely something I had to think about. I do have a great relationship with Hunter (Triple H) and I think the world of him and his vision and how he sees professional wrestling and what he’s doing with WWE. That definitely did persuade me to come back and I also thought you know, I was on the precipice of being something really big with New Japan Pro Wrestling."

For now, Reed will have to wait and see what the plans are for him in the company.

