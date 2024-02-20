Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and more stars react to former WWE champion's personal update

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are an on-screen pair in WWE programming, and the two were among the many names from the pro-wrestling juggernaut who reacted to Bronson Reed's news on social media.

The 35-year-old and his wife, Paige, are expecting a baby girl soon. Their child's gender reveal party was celebrated recently with Chelsea Green and Indi Hartwell, among others.

"Big" Bronson Reed shared a picture with his pregnant wife earlier today, which attracted many of his colleagues to react. They include Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, Otis, Johnny Gargano, Isla Dawn, Ludwig Kaiser, and Ridge Holland.

Check out Reed's Instagram post and reactions below:

WWE stars react to Bronson Reed's Instagram post

Prior to making his return to the Stamford-based promotion in December 2022, Bronson Reed worked exclusively on the NXT brand. During that time, he became the NXT North American Champion once. Since his return, he has worked with several notable names, including former WWE Champions The Miz and Bobby Lashley. Reed is yet to win a title on the main roster.

Bronson Reed pens emotional message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed recently revisited their brief rivalry from 2023. The two clashed in a qualifying match a few weeks ago on RAW. The All Mighty prevailed. Post-show, many fans took to social media to show support for the 330-pound wrestler.

Reed took to X later, expressing disappointment in the fact that he will not be competing in his hometown this Saturday night. He further went to the extent of apologizing to his people:

"My whole life I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE PLE in my home country," Reed wrote. "I've failed my people, myself and my family. Sorry."

During a guest appearance on Xavier Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown last month, "Big" Bronson Reed revealed that current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was a fan of his prior to their signing with the pro-wrestling juggernaut. He added that the fellow Aussie used to go to the shows in which he competed.

