"You got this bro WrestleMania 40 awaits you," "U R My No.1 Guy" - WWE Universe backs former champion following heartbreaking loss

A former WWE champion looked dejected after facing a devastating loss on the latest edition of RAW. The superstar in question is Bronson Reed.

On the latest edition of the red brand, the former NXT United States Champion lost to Bobby Lashley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The devastating loss means the 35-year-old superstar is all set to miss the premium live event scheduled to air from his home country.

Bronson Reed recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic update. He shared a picture of himself from his recent match against The All Mighty and wrote:

"THEY don't want US to win."

WWE Universe showered Reed with support in the comments section. Several fans backed the Aussie to have a better showing in the near future:

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed claims Dusty Rhodes is the greatest 'Big Man' of all time

Dusty Rhodes was one of the most charismatic wrestlers of his generation. The American Dream was equally good inside the squared circle as well. He achieved remarkable success throughout his career, winning numerous championships across several wrestling promotions.

Rhodes was a three-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer in 2007. The legendary wrestler passed away at the age of 69 in 2015 due to kidney failure.

Speaking to TNT Sports, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed opened up about his love of Dusty Rhodes. The Australian superstar believes the latter is the greatest 'big man' of all time. He praised the veteran wrestler for his ability to move effortlessly between the ropes with high intensity. Reed further claimed he would surpass the late legend by winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

"In my opinion, he may not be deemed as one of the...You know, a 'Big Man'. I mean when you think of like Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow. But the greatest 'Big Man' of all time is Dusty Rhodes, bar none. He was over 300 lbs. And the way he moved in the ring and just...The energy he brought whenever he was in the ring is like no one else. And also the promos as well. Incredible. So Dusty Rhodes is number one until I eventually become the World Heavyweught Champion and did all those things as well," Reed said.

Considering Rhodes' influence on professional wrestling, Bronson Reed might not be far off in his assessment. It will be interesting to see if the former IMPACT star can fulfill his wish of winning the World Heavyweight Championship, which he believes would help him surpass the legend.

