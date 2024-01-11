Congratulations to WWE Superstar Bronson Reed

WWE RAW Superstar Bronson Reed and his wife had a gender reveal party today for their child.

The big man defeated Ivar in a singles match on the December 11 edition of RAW but has not competed on the red brand since. He was released by the promotion in 2021 and performed as Jonah in New Japan Pro-Wrestling from 2021-2022.

Bronson Reed returned to WWE in December 2022 and helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. The former NXT North American Champion has still never captured a title on the main roster during his time with the promotion.

Chelsea Green shared a new post on Instagram from Bronson Reed and his wife's gender reveal party today. Reed and his wife are expecting a baby girl and Green sent a heartfelt message in her post below:

"See you soon, baby girl 💕," she wrote.

Bronson Reed responded to Chelsea Green's post with a heart emoji. Indi Hartwell also attended the gender reveal party and sent a message to the Australian star on her Instagram story. You can check out Reed's reaction and Hartwell's message in the image below.

Stars send messages to Reed on Instagram.

Bronson Reed reveals Rhea Ripley was a fan of his outside of WWE

Bronson Reed recently shared that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was a fan of his long before both stars arrived in WWE.

During a conversation with The New Day's Xavier Woods on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, the former champion stated that The Eradicator used to be in the crowd for independent wrestling shows in Australia back in the day:

"Rhea was obviously here just before me, but when I was wrestling on the indies in Australia, she was a fan in the crowd watching me. And so she was like a big fan, and I'm sure she will admit it. But she used to come to the shows and stuff. and that inspired her to start training. I got to watch her be a fan in the crowd, start training, and then go to WWE. So it is like, weird to see that sort of stuff," he said.

You can check out the video below:

Reed is an imposing superstar that hasn't had a huge impact on the main roster so far. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the 35-year-old in 2024.

Do you think Reed has been under-utilized on WWE's main roster so far? Would you like to see him capture a title this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here