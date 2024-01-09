WWE RAW star reveals Rhea Ripley was a fan of his

A WWE RAW star has revealed Rhea Ripley was a fan of his while growing up.

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster since joining The Judgment Day. She won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match after being the first entrant. The Eradicator then went on to defeat Charlotte Flair to become champion at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

She successfully defended the title against Ivy Nile on the Day 1 edition of RAW last Monday night. Ivy Nile gave it everything she had, but the champion was able to retain after connecting with the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

Bronson Reed is a guest on Xavier Woods' latest video on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The big man disclosed that Ripley was a fan of his while growing up in Australia and came to shows while he was performing on the independent wrestling scene.

"Rhea was obviously here just before me, but when I was wrestling on the indies in Australia, she was a fan in the crowd watching me. And so she was like a big fan, and I'm sure she will admit it. But she used to come to the shows and stuff. and that inspired her to start training. I got to watch her be a fan in the crowd, start training, and then go to WWE. So it is like, weird to see that sort of stuff," he said.

Bill Apter praises Rhea Ripley's improvements as a WWE Superstar

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently praised Rhea Ripley for standing out in 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter praised The Judgment Day member but noted that he believes Charlotte Flair was the best overall performer. However, Apter credited Ripley for standing out in 2023, claiming that she has changed WWE's women's division for the better.

"Absolutely amazing. I don't think Rhea was the best overall in-ring performer. I still look to Charlotte Flair on that very high pedestal of an in-ring performer. But both of them, their ring presence is amazing, but I think that Rhea has really stood out this year, and changed a lot in the whole division of the way attitudes go in the ladies division." [18:56 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has been utterly dominant so far as Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see if she will be defending the title at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27.

