5 reasons why Bronson Reed helped The Miz upon his surprising return on WWE RAW

WWE RAW offered a big-time Ladder Match featuring The Miz and Dexter Lumis. The two were battling over cash that the former WWE Champion owed Lumis for past dealings but reneged on paying. The bout looked to be a blow-off for their issues.

While Dexter Lumis seemingly had the match won, fans were shocked to see the debut of former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. The big man helped The Miz reclaim his cash while also levelling Dexter with his massive Tsunami splash.

Reed was part of NXT from 2019 until 2021, when he was released from his contract. Since being released, he has wrestled both nationally and internationally, finding success in IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

For now, it isn't one hundred per cent clear as to why Bronson Reed helped The Most Must-See Superstar In WWE. Did Reed's return on WWE RAW come down to money? Is there a vendetta of some kind that fans aren't yet aware of?

Below are 5 reasons why Bronson Reed helped The Miz upon his surprise return on WWE RAW.

#5. The Miz may have paid Bronson Reed off to help him on WWE RAW

The most obvious reason why Bronson Reed helped The Miz defeat Lumis comes down to money. The Miz has already admitted to paying off Dexter Lumis to get what he wanted in the past. It stands to reason that he would pay Reed off to help him with his Dexter problem on WWE RAW.

After WWE RAW went off the air, an interview with The Miz backstage saw Bronson Reed taking a cut of the money Mizanin won. Reed being paid off doesn't guarantee that he did it for the money, however, and certainly not just for the money.

Was that the only reason? Did Bronson Reed help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis on WWE RAW for a stack of cash and nothing else? Fans will have to wait to find out as time moves forward.

#4. Reed may have issues with Dexter Lumis dating back to NXT

Dexter Lumis

If money isn't the only motivator behind Reed's attack on Dexter Lumis, there has to be a reason for the assault. One of the biggest motivators in pro wrestling that goes beyond fortune and fame is personal vendettas and grudges.

Given that fans don't yet know the reasoning behind Bronson's attack, it may be personal. He and Dexter spent a few years together in NXT. While they haven't interacted much on-screen, there could be a story there that fans don't yet know.

Perhaps Dexter somehow crossed Reed prior to the two stars being on WWE RAW. If that's the case, he may be seeking revenge. Considering Reed's size and power, even Dexter should be fearful.

#3. WWE RAW's Tommaso Ciampa may have called in a favor

Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the greatest NXT stars in the history of the brand. He joined WWE RAW and the main roster earlier this year and found himself paired up with The Miz.

Unfortunately, Ciampa is out of action due to injury, and he's no longer able to aid The Miz. Tommaso helped make sure The Miz won bouts for a while. As time progressed, Ciampa got an equal shine, but that was short-lived, thanks to the injury bug catching up to him.

While Ciampa is a legendary figure on NXT, Bronson Reed is also a former NXT North American Champion. The two stars know each other, and there's a strong chance that it was Ciampa who facilitated and helped nurture the relationship between The Miz and Bronson Reed.

#2. Bronson Reed may respect The Miz and want to learn from him

There's a wild speculation over why Bronson Reed helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis and put a stop to Johnny Gargano's crusade against The A-Lister is overblown. A conspiracy theory or detailed explanation may not be necessary.

Simply put, Bronson Reed may admire and want to learn from The Miz. While some fans might want to disagree due to their personal tastes, The A-Lister is one of the most successful superstars in wrestling. He's a two-time WWE Champion, he's a television and movie star, and he's even headlined WrestleMania.

As great as Bronson is, he doesn't have the big stage experience or the global fame of The Miz. He may be helping the A-Lister on WWE RAW to soak up knowledge while also getting "the rub". Being alongside The Miz makes Reed a bigger star.

#1. Reed may be jealous that other stars were brought back to WWE RAW and SmackDown first

Johnny Gargano

Vince McMahon's regime went on a mass firing spree over the course of the pandemic. Dozens, if not hundreds, of wrestlers and staff, were given their walking papers. The decision was almost unanimously panned by those in the industry and by fans at home.

Ever since Triple H took over the creative and talent relations direction of WWE RAW and SmackDown, many of the stars who were fired have returned. This includes Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Emma, Mia Yim, and Karrion Kross, among others.

Bronson Reed's chances of targeting Dexter Lumis and Johnny Wrestling on WWE RAW weren't a random act nor related to The Miz. Reed may be bitter that a dozen superstars have been brought back to the company before him and thus lashed out accordingly.

Bronson may continue to attack the likes of Gargano and Lumis, along with other stars such as Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, as a way to prove a point. He should have been one of the first stars called to return.

