"Wtf Triple H" - WWE Universe demands answers following 35-year-old's loss on RAW

This week on WWE RAW, the build-up to the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event continued with several stars qualifying for the match.

Bobby Lashley took on Bronson Reed in the first qualifier of the night, and it came as a huge surprise that The All Mighty was able to overcome Reed and qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Many fans believed that Reed being an Australian would have been enough to allow him to be part of the show in his native country, and they have now taken to X/Twitter to call out Triple H following the loss.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Reed was defeated following a Spear and has since taken to X/Twitter to apologize for letting the WWE Universe down since he will now not be able to be part of the Elimination Chamber 2024.

Lashley seems to be part of a major push on RAW at the moment after adding B-Fab to his group on SmackDown, and he could be one of the dark horses heading into the steel structure.

Is there a reason Bronson Reed is set to miss the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

There are several names who are set to miss the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next weekend, including Seth Rollins due to his ACL injury, CM Punk after he tore his tricep, and Gunther since he is not allowed to travel out of the United States of America.

Bronson Reed can now be added to this list, and it is being rumored that the reason behind his loss on RAW could be because his wife is expecting their first child, and he is now expected to take some time off to welcome the newest addition to their family.

Reed has shared several posts about his wife on Instagram several times as he awaits his first child, and it could be that the time is drawing near. Reed would have been a major star on the card for an event in his home country, but if there are legitimate real-life reasons for his absence, this has to be respected.

Would you have liked to have seen Bronson Reed at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE