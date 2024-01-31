Gunther is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE history and an absolute force to be reckoned with in the ring. Currently, amid his 598-day reign as Intercontinental Champion, he is a must-see TV. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, he may miss Elimination Chamber 2024.

Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place in Perth, Australia, and will be an exciting premium live event. Fans can expect to see Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Rhea Ripley in action. But, the one player that might not be there is The Ring General. And it all comes down to the strict resident regulations he has to follow for the next four months.

Gunther, who hails from Vienna, Austria, has to comply with the United States' strict residency regulations. News of this first came to light back in November 2023, when he missed Crown Jewel. It was reported that due to these regulations, he cannot perform outside the USA until the regulatory period has passed.

It's a shame that the Australian fans will not get to see the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion perform. That being said, this will prove to be a boon in the long term.

After all, this is unlikely to be the last time the Land Down Under plays host to a major WWE Premium Live Event. Once the regulatory period is over, the Aussies can look forward to seeing The Ring General run the show.

WWE Universe wants to see Gunther main event WrestleMania 40

Last night, WWE Universe was rocked by the news that CM Punk will miss WrestleMania 40. The Best in the World suffered a muscle tear during the Men's Royal Rumble match. So, with Punk now out of the way, many wonder what the plan is for the Show of Shows.

The popular opinion was the Punk would face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in Philadelphia. However, with the recent news, the fans have chosen another favorite to be at the main event in the City of Brotherly Love. And, this fan favorite is none other than The Ring General, Gunther.

A match between the Intercontinental Champion and the World Heavyweight Champion would be a sight to see. With all of it on the line, both men would put on a show at The Showcase of the Immortals.

