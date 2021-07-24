5 SmackDown stars who should face Roman Reigns before John Cena

On this week's SmackDown we saw John Cena officially challenge Roman Reigns to a match at SummerSlam. This was a match we all thought would happen even before he returned.

However, Roman Reigns threw a spanner in the works when he refused to accept the challenge and told Cena that he wouldn't be wrestling The Champ at SummerSlam.

An even bigger spanner was thrown in the works when Finn Balor showed up and challenged Reigns instead, with The Head of the Table surprising everyone by accepting that challenge.

What if WWE are doing a storyline where Roman Reigns would rather face anyone else other than John Cena, so every week until SummerSlam he keeps turning down Cena's repeated challenges and instead gave title opportunities to others?

To be clear this isn't a list of wrestlers who are worthy of challenging Reigns or are as big a star as he is, but rather a list of wrestlers who could challenge The Tribal Chief instead of Cena and who would benefit from doing it.

Here are 5 more WWE Superstars who should get the opportunity to wrestle Reigns for the title before John Cena, if that's the case.

#5. King Nakamura cashes in his crown for Roman Reigns' Universal Title

Put BOOGS & King Nakamura in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame #SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/C4Is1GMxtO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 24, 2021

What's the point of becoming King if you can't use your newfound kingship to challenge for the WWE Universal Title. Shinsuke Nakamura may have wrestled the crown from Baron Corbin's fingertips, but he's yet to have an opportunity at Roman Reigns' belt.

It would be great to see Nakamura in a high-profile match again after the time he's spent messing around in the tag-team division and mid-card. The guy was a legitimate top star of New Japan Pro Wrestling and a feud/match with Roman Reigns may be the best way to bring that out in WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain