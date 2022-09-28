5 WWE stars who should feud with Roman Reigns before retirement

Roman Reigns is the undisputed face of WWE and the man to beat within the company. Indeed, his status as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his unparalleled dominance mean he is arguably the best wrestler on the planet today.

Such is Reigns' star power that anything he is part of is instantly elevated to main-event status. The Tribal Chief has fought virtually everyone on the main roster, but some superstars should fight him again, given they are in the twilight years of their careers.

As such, we look at five WWE stars who should feud with Roman Reigns before retirement.

#5 On our list of WWE stars who should feud with Roman Reigns before they hang up their boots: Rey Mysterio

Rey versus Reigns is a David versus Goliath matchup

Rey Mysterio is currently undergoing a bit of a slump. His son Dominik turned on him and joined The Judgment Day, who take special pleasure in attacking him every week. However, the luchador refuses to give up, and his grit will look good opposite an opponent like Roman Reigns.

Despite being 47 years of age, Mysterio moves like someone in his 20s. However, he may not have many years left in the tank. As such, a final hurrah and a main-event feud with Reigns should see him bring out his A-game. The Master of the 619 is an elite in-ring worker and will likely work a tremendous match alongside The Tribal Chief.

#4 Sheamus could be a credible threat to Reigns

Reigns and Sheamus love a good fight

Sheamus continues to age like fine wine. He is currently on the run of his career and is relishing beating the tar out of his opponents. Most recently, he had arguably his greatest-ever match opposite Gunther at Clash at the Castle. The Celtic Warrior's remarkable performance showed that age is just a number for him.

However, Sheamus is 44 years old and is no longer a spring chicken. His work in the midcard has been nothing short of exceptional, and there is arguably no one else more deserving of a main event spotlight. The Celtic Warrior's history with Roman Reigns makes WWE's job of booking a feud between them that much easier. It would be a fitting reward for him at this stage of his career.

#3 Edge and The Tribal Chief have some unfinished business

Edge and Roman Reigns feuded with each other last year. However, we didn't get to see them have an extended feud due to Daniel Bryan's brief involvement in the program. They did eventually lock horns at Money in the Bank 2021, where Reigns won, thanks to Seth Rollins' interference.

The entire feud was incredible to watch, and fans have been clamoring for a rerun down the road. Given how Edge is approaching 50 years of age, he may not have many wrestling years in him. So, WWE would be wise to book round two sooner rather than later.

#2 AJ Styles vs. Reigns looks imminent

Reigns vs. Styles Part II, please!

Roman Reigns and AJ Styles contested a critically-acclaimed feud back in 2016. Since then, they have never crossed paths as rivals on TV, which is a bit of a shame given the bangers they can wrestle in their sleep. Six years later, Reigns is firmly at the top of the mountain while Styles is floundering in the midcard.

However, The Phenomenal One is one of the few superstars whose credibility is virtually bulletproof. At any moment in time, WWE can shoot him back to the top, and he'll look like a million bucks. Styles hasn't lost a step despite turning 47 earlier this year. Hence, a mega feud with The Head of the Table could see some Match of the Year contenders and revitalize the former Bullet Club member's career.

#1 Randy Orton could feud with Reigns upon his potential return

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He is someone who can seamlessly switch between the main event and the tag team division. The former is where he belongs, not least because of his 14 world titles.

With Triple H away from wrestling, Ric Flair (apparently) retired, and John Cena on a part-time schedule, Orton has a golden opportunity to become the most decorated world champion in WWE history. He is currently tied with Hunter at fourteen world title victories and needs two more reigns to match Flair and Cena.

A feud with Roman Reigns would be the perfect way for The Viper to remain in the world title hunt. All the latter needs is one RKO to take the former's most prized possession away from him. WWE should give him the chance to stake his claim as the greatest world champion of all time before he hangs up his boots. That would be a fitting reward for his tireless commitment to the business.

