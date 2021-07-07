5 WWE Superstars who are finally getting a push on Monday Night RAW after being ignored

This week's Monday Night RAW was tasked with following what had been a strong two weeks of programming for the red brand. Unfortunately, it couldn't quite live up to the last two shows that preceded it.

However, there are definitely some positives to take away from this week's Monday Night RAW. Riddle continues to be effortlessly entertaining at everything he does, Kofi Kingston is getting his 'Kofimania' mojo back and R-Truth remains a national treasure.

The biggest takeaway from this week's RAW for me, and indeed the last few weeks as well, is the renewed effort to showcase some of the wrestlers that have previously been brushed aside, or forgotten.

Here are five WWE Superstars who are finally getting some of the red brand's spotlight after being mistreated or forgotten.

#5. WWE's Lucha House Party

Lucha House Party are such a talented pairing that have never ever been treated with the respect their in-ring ability deserves in the company. Now it looks like Monday Night RAW is prepared to give them some of the momentum that's evaded them this entire time.

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik took on Mace and T-Bar in tag-team action and ended up securing themselves what many considered to be an upset victory over the former Retribution stable members.

While I wouldn't go that far given that Mace and T-Bar (and Retribution for that matter) have very rarely, if at all, been given the booking results, they need to be taken seriously in WWE. It's still nice to see Dorado and Metalik win matches in WWE.

Dorado and Metalik are probably one of WWE's longest-tenured tag teams to have never won a tag team championship. I'd personally love for them to get to the stage where they can finally capture some tag team gold. Hopefully their performance on this week's RAW is the start of that.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande