Bray Wyatt has become a huge star in WWE over the past year since unveiling his new Fiend character. The former WWE Champion took some time away from WWE in late 2018 where he cut himself off from the world and came up with his new persona.

In the past, Wyatt has been partnered with a number of stars including Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, and Matt Hardy which has allowed him to make some good friends along the way.

Whilst many of Wyatt's closest friends have now departed the company, Wyatt has friends all over the wrestling world and a handful of close friends who still wrestle as part of WWE.

#5. Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt have squared off several times throughout the past few years on WWE TV and at one point for a very short period of time, Bryan was a member of The Wyatt Family until the storyline unraveled and ended with the two men on opposite sides of the ring once again.

The two men work well together and at present are on the same brand and could easily open up a feud in the future since Bryan himself has noted that Bray Wyatt is one of his closest friends so the chemistry is already there.

As part of a WWE Q&A back in 2017, Bryan revealed that he was close friends with the man who is now known as The Fiend, whilst Bray Wyatt himself has noted that he wants to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania in what would be his dream match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Wyatt has nothing but praise for his former rival as seen from the above pose ahead of their collision at The Royal Rumble.