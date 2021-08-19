5 WWE stars with the most Ladder Match appearances

The Ladder Match is one of the most dangerous matches in WWE. Many superstars have put their bodies on the line, in hopes of capturing some glory. It is not for the faint-hearted, and alters a WWE superstar's career forever.

The WWE Universe loves Ladder Matches. They are exciting, compelling and almost instantly get you on the edge of your seat. You just never know what is going to happen next. Who's going to jump off a ladder? Who's going to crash and burn through a ladder? It even sounds crazy just typing it out.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE stars with the most Ladder Match appearances, including Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

#5 Rob Van Dam competed in nine Ladder Matches

Ladder Matches wouldn't be Ladder Matches if it wasn't for the innovative and spectacular Rob Van Dam. The well-known high flyer captivated the WWE Universe with some stellar performances.

RVD's first Ladder Match came not long after he had signed with WWE. He competed against Jeff Hardy for the Hardcore Championship at SummerSlam in 2001 in a victorious effort.

Van Dam's next three Ladder Matches all came on Monday Night RAW. His first against the incomparable Eddie Guerrero with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

The next against Jeff Hardy, unifying the Intercontinental and European Championships. And lastly, against Christian for the Intercontinental Championship.

The most significant Ladder Match in Rob Van Dam's career came at WrestleMania 22, where he won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It catapulted RVD into the main event scene, where he ultimately won the WWE Championship against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006.

Rob Van Dam told Bleacher Report in 2014 about competing in a Ladder Match, particularly the Money in the Bank:

"The experience that I have goes with not only knowing what it takes to pull off a match like that, but also experience in knowing myself and knowing what I can do and how far out there my comfort zone is. I love a match like Money in the Bank, I love a hardcore match, and that’s what the Money in the Bank ladder matches are," Rob Van Dam said (h/t Bleacher Report).

Recently, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Whether we will see him in another Ladder Match remains to be seen.

