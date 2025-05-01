5 WWE Stars who could leave for Hollywood 

WWE Superstars are known for occasionally hopping over to Hollywood during their wrestling careers. Be it the current CCO Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Miz, or The Straight Edge Superstar CM Punk, all the big superstars have tested their fortunes in the film industry.

However, not everybody makes the transition successfully to become as big as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Batista, or even John Cena. Still, stars who make it big in WWE often do have aspirations to make it big in Hollywood.

In this listicle, we will list out five superstars in WWE today who could leave for Hollywood.

#5. Liv Morgan

The Miracle Kid is already confirmed to be in a big Hollywood project. This week on Monday Night RAW, she informed Nick Aldis that she'll be away for some weeks due to the shooting of her Hollywood movie. According to a Deadline report, she will be part of the cast of the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo movie, the production of which will commence in May.

While this may be the first step for Morgan, if the project she would be working on turns out to be a big success, then she can permanently leave for Hollywood and make only sporadic appearances in WWE.

She has been in WWE since 2014 and has won nearly every accolade on the main roster. Therefore, after moving from the Stamford-based promotion, Morgan can also test her fortunes in Hollywood next.

#4. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns might be the first superstar among the current ones to move to Hollywood permanently. He had earlier said that his days in wrestling were numbered now, and maybe after two years, he would hang up his boots.

Roman Reigns has appeared in movies since 2016, starting with the WWE film, Countdown, co-starring Dolph Ziggler, Katharine Isabelle, and Hall of Famer, Kane. The Big Dog also lent his voice to the cartoon movie, The Jetsons and WWE: Robo-WrestleMania, playing himself.

He has also appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, playing Mateo Hobbs alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. In 2020, Roman Reigns appeared in the Netflix comedy film The Wrong Missy. So, the OTC has a bright career waiting in Hollywood, and he won't have to think twice before transitioning to Hollywood after his pro wrestling days are over.

#3. Former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes

The former Undisputed WWE Champion has also expressed interest in moving to Hollywood somewhere down the line. Cody Rhodes has already confirmed his role in Paramount's Naked Gun reboot. However, according to the reports, the WWE star will only make a cameo appearance in the film rather than a major role.

While speaking on the podcast Pardon My Take, Rhodes said that he'd love to get out there and tell stories through movies. He even admitted that he has caught an acting bug, and might be the next wrestler-turned-actor in the future.

“I’d love to get out there, there’s some fun projects coming up. I’d love to get out there and tell stories that way for sure and grow. I love pro wrestling, I always will. To get out there, I love what Rock has done, I love what John has done, and Dave Batista as well. All of them have gone different routes when approaching Hollywood and I think I might be next to join the fray in all that," Cody said. [H/T - Fightful Select]

#2. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior could well be the next breakout WWE star in Hollywood. Recently, PWInsider has reported that McIntyre is "lined up for a major film role." He is being represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and was unveiled as the new face of Project Rock.

McIntyre already made his Hollywood debut in 2024 in Dave Bautista's film The Killers Game, playing one of the assassins trying to take out Batista's character, Joe Flood, in the movie. It remains to be seen what the next project of Drew McIntyre turns out to be.

#1. Rhea Ripley

'Mami' Rhea Ripley is one of the hottest female superstars in the company, and she could be the next one after Liv Morgan to make her Hollywood debut. However, Rhea has said that she doesn't want to juggle between Hollywood and wrestling and wants to pursue only one at a time. But that doesn't mean that she would never get into acting.

“I mean, I’m never gonna say never. (There has been some) reaching out here and there, I’m interested, but at the same time, I’m so focused on WWE right now. I don’t want to have to juggle both, I just want to focus on WWE," Rhea Ripley said while speaking with Adam's Apple. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

It remains to be when The Eradicator will finally make her acting debut.

