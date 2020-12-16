WWE presents their final pay-per-view of 2020 this weekend as TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs rolls into Tropicana Field. In the past, the TLC pay-per-view has boasted a number of brutal matches that have left several current and former WWE stars on the sidelines.

This year's show will be no different as AJ Styles challenges Drew McIntyre in a TLC match for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship in a TLC match against Kevin Owens.

Of course, the headline match hasn't been the only place where injuries have occurred at this pay-per-view, since there are several undercard matches that have seen interesting injuries as well.

Here are just five WWE superstars who have been injured at the TLC pay-per-view over the years.

#5. Andrade - WWE TLC Kickoff show 2019

The final show of the year last year saw Andrade take on Humberto Carrillo as part of the kickoff show. The former United States Champion had his manager Zelina Vega in his corner but that wasn't enough to help him overcome the threat of the former Cruiserweight star and end his string of losses.

Carrillo and Andrade were part of a lengthy feud at this point and this match was a way to determine their next steps heading into the new year.

In the opening exchanges of the match, Carrillo performed a springboard crossbody on his opponent and when the star stood up Andrade seemed shaky on his feet and had a considerable cut down the side of his face.

Despite the blood, he was able to finish the match where Carrillo picked up the win. The injury didn't force Andrade to miss any time on WWE TV, but the former Champion did have a nasty looking scar on his face for a number of weeks following the bout with Carrillo.