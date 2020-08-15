5 WWE stars who made their debuts as teenagers

It usually takes wrestlers a number of years to work their way up to signing with WWE. This comes through hard work and perseverance, but while there are several stars who have to work for years to get their big breaks, there are others who made their debuts when they were still teenagers.

These WWE stars are able to make records when it comes to the youngest Championship reigns and are also able to walk away from the company when they are still in their prime.

There aren't many WWE stars who have been able to make their debuts at such an early age, but here are just five that were able to debut in the biggest wrestling company in the world when they were still in their teens.

#5. JoJo Offerman signed with WWE as a teenager

JoJo Offerman is the daughter of baseball star Jose Offerman and made her debut in WWE back in 2013 after she and Eva Marie were named as the winners of the 2013 online Diva Search.

Offerman's competition win meant that alongside Marie she was given the chance to be part of Season 1 of Total Divas. Offerman also began appearing on Monday Night RAW alongside the likes of Natalya, Naomi, Cameron, Nikki and Brie Bella, who were also stars of Total Divas.

JoJo made her main roster debut on an episode of Monday Night RAW when she was just 19 years old. She served as a guest ring announcer and appeared at ringside to support her fellow Total Divas, before being booked into her first match in October. Offerman's team won the match even though she was never tagged in.

After leaving Total Divas following the first season, JoJo began ring announcing in NXT and was then promoted to announcing the main roster in April 2015.