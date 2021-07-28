5 Current WWE Superstars you may not know are dating fellow wrestlers 

There are a number of couples in WWE at present that have made their relationships public. The likes of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as well as The Miz and Maryse have been able to become power couples in WWE. The Miz and Maryse even have their own reality TV show.

Whilst several couples have been able to share the personal details of their relationships with the world, others have been somewhat private about their personal lives. At the same time, several of these couples are still coming through the ranks in WWE and remain relatively unknown to the more casual members of the WWE Universe.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars you didn't know were dating fellow wrestlers in WWE and other companies.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and Demetri Jackson

Rhea Ripley is the only woman in WWE history to hold the NXT UK, NXT and RAW Women's Championships. The Nightmare lost her Championship back at Money in the Bank when she battled Charlotte Flair, who then lost the Championship to Nikki A.S.H. just 24 hours later on Monday Night RAW.

Ripley has had a fantastic career so far, and it's hard to believe that the former Champion is just 24 years old. Despite her young age, Ripley has already made quite the impact and is already quite settled in her personal life.

The former NXT star has been quite open about the fact that she is dating fellow professional wrestler Demetri Jackson. The star is known as 'Action Man' and has only been wrestling for a few years on the Independent Circuit.

Demetri and Rhea began dating back in 2019 and have posted several images online showing how loved up they are. Prior to stepping into a wrestling career, Demetri was an Olympic weightlifter and has a Master's Degree in Sports and Exercise Science.

It's interesting to note that it was current WWE star Drew McIntyre who motivated him to become a professional wrestler. Despite this, Jackson has appeared for WWE's rivals AEW in the past. The Action Man made an appearance on AEW Dark in a tag team match against Best Friends in August 2020.

Edited by Jack Cunningham