5 WWE stars who you may not remember main evented WrestleMania

WrestleMania is The Show of Shows for a reason. The lights shine the brightest, the biggest Superstars compete, and the greatest rivalries come to a head at 'Mania.

Every WWE Superstar dreams of headlining the Grandest Stage of Them All, but many never get to live out this privilege. Prominent legends like Ric Flair and Kane have never headlined WrestleMania, a testament to the elusive nature of 'Mania's main event.

In contrast, Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena have repeatedly headlined The Show of Shows. However, some main-eventers have been largely forgotten.

#5. Ted DiBiase Sr. main-evented WrestleMania 4 with Randy Savage

Ted DiBiase Sr. had a Hall of Fame career in WWE. One of the greatest villains of his generation, The Million Dollar Man was a technically gifted star with an arrogant character that was the perfect foil for the babyfaces of his time.

Although he never won the WWE Championship, DiBiase closed WrestleMania 4 with Randy Savage. Andre the Giant was in DiBiase's corner, and Hulk Hogan was in Savage's corner. Despite his skill as a top villain, The Million Dollar Man never headlined 'Mania again.

The Hall of Famer's main event with The Macho Man seems to have faded out of the wrestling community's memory. In their defense, it took place 37 years ago. Secondly, the Show of Shows has certainly seen bigger headliners with greater long-term impact. Savage vs. DiBiase felt like the obvious prelude to Hogan vs. Savage the next year.

Lastly, the 1980s were dominated by the Mega Powers, especially Hulk Hogan. Hence, many heels, including Ted DiBiase, were unable to carve a legacy as significant as that of the top babyfaces.

#4. Big Show also headlined The Show of Shows in 2000

Big Show makes a strong case as one of the greatest super heavyweights in WWE history. Despite a successful career, The World's Largest Athlete was never a staple in the main-event scene due to injuries, creative decisions, and size disadvantages.

However, Show does have a Mania main event to his name. At WrestleMania 2000, The World's Largest Athlete was the first person eliminated in the Fatal-Four Way Elimination Match for the WWE Championship. Mick Foley, Triple H, and The Rock made up the rest of the field.

The catch was that each competitor had a McMahon in their corner, with Big Show being accompanied by Shane McMahon. He was virtually a non-factor in the match, as The Rock eliminated him early with a Rock Bottom.

The reason Big Show's sole main-event showing at 'Mania is forgotten is primarily due to the mixed response the Fatal-Four Way Elimination bout received. In hindsight, many fans believe that Show and Foley were unnecessarily forced into the title picture and Triple H vs. The Rock should have headlined the show.

#3. The Miz headlined WrestleMania 27

In recent years, The Miz has become a glorified jobber and gatekeeper, putting talent over. His win-loss record has been abysmal, but the A-Lister was once a main-event level talent at the height of his heel run in 2010-11.

The star walked into the main event of WrestleMania 27 as the WWE Champion. What should have been the biggest match of his career turned out to be a disappointment that did him little favors in the long run.

It was a slow, plodding affair that felt like an average TV match. To make things worse, The Miz suffered a legitimate concussion towards the end of the bout, which initially ended in a count-out. After interference from The Rock, The Miz took advantage and emerged victorious.

However, the A-Lister's main-event appearance at Mania is largely forgotten due to The Rock's heavy involvement. The Great One's beef with Cena took precedence over the latter's feud with The Miz, and the 8-time Intercontinental Champion felt like an afterthought.

The Miz didn't get to stand tall to close 'Mania either, as The Brahma Bull Rock Bottomed him too. Hence, the spotlight never fell on the A-Lister, which explains why his headliner with Cena is forgotten.

#2. AJ Styles competed in The Undertaker's final match

WrestleMania 36 was particularly unique because it took place without a live audience and featured some cinematic masterpieces. The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles was the main event of Night One and one of the main highlights and talking points of the show.

As The Deadman's swan song, the Boneyard Match was the perfect send-off for Taker. Styles was as phenomenal, no pun intended, as usual, bringing the best out of his rival and taking Taker to the limit.

Despite its legacy, many fans fail to recall that this was Styles's first 'Mania main event to date. WrestleMania only recently became a two-night event, but the headliner of the second night is considered more important and receives more attention.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult time to be a wrestling fan. Hence, many matches of the pandemic era are not remembered fondly due to circumstances beyond everyone's control.

#1. Sasha Banks made history with Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made history at WrestleMania 37: Night One as they became the first two black women to headline the Show of Shows. Both stars were emotional, but that didn't stop them from stealing the show that night.

It was a great match that propelled Belair's career to great heights. However, it was also the last highlight of Banks' rollercoaster WWE career. It didn't help that The Boss lost again at Mania, adding to her miserable track record at The Show of Shows.

Given that it wasn't long before Banks was pushed out of the main event scene and set to leave WWE, The Boss' sole Mania main-event appearance seems like it occurred a lifetime ago.

