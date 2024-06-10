Jey Uso was the first WWE Superstar to declare his participation in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on the last episode of RAW. In the past, the Stamford-based promotion has had qualifying matches for the MITB Ladder match.

SmackDown came and went without any stars mirroring Jey's declaration, but several names could participate this year. LA Knight was the last person to touch the MITB briefcase before last year's match ended. Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes are exciting additions to the main roster from NXT.

While those names should be considered as participants for this year's match, some other stars shouldn't be for different reasons.

In this article, we will talk about five stars who should not join Jey Uso in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match next month in Ontario, Canada.

#5. Omos has appeared sporadically in 2024

Omos last appeared in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The Nigerian Giant maintained his free-agent status following the recent WWE Draft. He was seemingly a favorite of Vince McMahon's but hasn't been used much in Triple H's era in WWE.

Part of the lack of use is that his size limits what he can do in the ring. He can be a great attraction for a special match or monster fight against someone like Braun Strowman or the like.

Omos entering the ladder match at the premium live event in Canada would take away from a full-time star with more potential. He'd also have an interesting climb to grab the MITB briefcase.

#4. Randy Orton or any other former winner shouldn't be included

Randy Orton has already won Money in the Bank and doesn't need to win it again to earn a title shot.

His standing in the company is usually enough for The Viper. Any former winners like Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, or Baron Corbin shouldn't participate in this year's MITB Ladder match.

Although The Legend Killer would be a very worthy participant, honors like Money in the Bank, etc should be saved for up-and-coming stars like Bron Breakker, Gunther, or Carmelo Hayes, among others.

#3. Rey Mysterio has competed in several Money in the Bank matches

Rey Mysterio has already participated in several MITB Ladder matches.

Rey Mysterio may feel that he has one more big title run left but that shouldn't translate into a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. The former WWE Champion is still capable of putting forth good matches, but his time as a major champion has passed.

It's time to look forward by pushing stars on the cusp or fresh performers who have potential. The young Dragon Lee could represent the LWO in the match, instead of an aging Mysterio.

The roster is full of other stars who could use the push associated with winning a Money in the Bank contract and the Stamford-based promotion should look to push one of them.

#2. Austin Theory and other tag team stars shouldn't be involved

Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank contract in 2022. However, he was forced to unsuccessfully cash in on a mid-card champion due to WWE's reluctance to have Roman Reigns lose.

The roster is already stacked with singles stars and WWE shouldn't need to use current tag team stars, especially the reigning champions - A Town Down Under and The Awesome Truth.

Along with Theory, names like Grayson Waller, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, and other tag team specialists should be kept out of the Men's MITB Ladder match.

#1. Logan Paul competed in last year's contest

The other stars weren't happy that Logan Paul was in last year's ladder match.

Due to his star power, Logan Paul competed in last year's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London. Every other participant prevented Paul from capturing the briefcase.

Between last year's event and this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The Maverick has won the United States Championship. Since he already has one title, he doesn't need another opportunity to win another championship.

He recently fell to Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring so his focus should go back to defending the United States Championship.

