5 WWE stars who need to join The Rock & John Cena after WrestleMania 41

The Rock and John Cena decided to join forces at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, punishing Cody Rhodes with a bloody beatdown. Cena has explained his actions to the WWE Universe, but Rock's absence has only created questions heading into WrestleMania 41.

Ad

There's plenty of speculation that The Final Boss is not done adding members to his new Corporation-like stable. Some are anticipating new members to be introduced at WrestleMania 41, helping Cena make history and win his 17th World Title. Others are expecting it to happen after the PLE, possibly on RAW after WrestleMania. But which WWE stars are the likely candidates to join The Rock and John Cena's group?

In this article, we will look at five potential members who need to join Rock and Cena's evil stable:

Ad

Trending

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

#1. Randy Orton joins forces with his rival

John Cena and Randy Orton were bitter enemies. (Photo credits: WWE.com)

There's no question that one of John Cena's greatest rivals is Randy Orton. For the first time in their careers, Cena is a heel and Orton is a babyface. It creates an interesting dynamic. If Cena wins his bout at 'Mania, the two former rivals will likey clash at Backlash because the PLE is in Orton's home town St. Louis. The Viper will probably headline that show in a possible World Title match.

Ad

However, if Cody Rhodes manages to retain his WWE Title at 'Mania, Orton might join forces with The Rock and John Cena to win another World Title. Maybe The Viper could be the one to do what his fierce rival could not at The Show of Shows.

#2. Drew McIntyre reveals his connection to The Rock

Ad

Drew McIntyre has been teasing something big with The Rock since last month, dropping hints in several interviews. McIntyre made headlines last year when The Final Boss sent him a personalized sword as a gift for signing a new contract with WWE.

The two also seem to share a bond, with The Scottish Psychopath speaking to Rock backstage on RAW's Netflix debut. McIntyre being an enforcer for the group could work, with the possibility of being an "interim" champion or at least being the faction's representative if John Cena can't make it to a show or two.

Ad

#3. Charlotte Flair embraces the hate to be with The Final Boss

Charlotte Flair is a SmackDown Superstar. (Photo credits: WWE.com)

While the typical names linked to The Rock and John Cena are CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, why not introduce a female member? Cena represents the men's division of WWE, so it makes sense to have a representative for the women's division as well.

Ad

There's no better candidate than The Queen herself, Charlotte Flair. She's already a heat magnet who could thrive in this role. If Flair is unsuccessful in her match at 'Mania, she could use a little assistance from The Final Boss to get another title shot.

#4. Nia Jax is family

Ad

If Charlotte Flair wants to be a babyface, The Rock could turn to his family. Nia Jax had a big 2024, which included winning the WWE Women's Championship. So it's a little surprising that she's not on the WrestleMania 41 card.

Jax could be a part of a story wherein she asked for The Final Boss' help after being ignored by the company. She's an unstoppable force for a reason, and putting her as Rock's representative for the women's division seems logical.

Ad

#5. Jacob Fatu becomes the present and future of WWE

Jacob Fatu will be in action at WrestleMania. (Photo credits: WWE.com)

The Rock and John Cena are in the twilight of their WWE careers, while Roman Reigns is certainly done with being a full-time star. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso remain super popular, but they are about to turn 40 years old later this year. CM Punk is 46 years old and Seth Rollins has a lot of wear and tear on his body.

So who's the next best bet to become the face of the company? The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu. Rock and Cena could anoint him as the future of WWE by putting him in their group. He's a powerhouse and is already over with the crowd. Fatu could be a valuable asset to the corporate faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More