5 WWE stars who could provoke Kevin Owens' commentary rule on SmackDown

Kevin Owens will be on commentary for WWE SmackDown this week. The Prizefighter will be filling in for Corey Graves, who recently welcomed his baby boy into the world with wife Carmella. Owens, however, was barred from any physicality by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, or he’ll be suspended.

Owens has reluctantly accepted the one rule from the SmackDown GM, but fans know the Prizefighter can’t keep himself from losing his cool. Plus, the blue brand is rife with stars who can’t wait to tease KO during his commentary.

With that being said, here are five WWE stars who could provoke Kevin Owens’ commentary rule on SmackDown this week:

#5. Austin Theory has bitter history with Kevin Owens

Austin Theory and Kevin Owens have a history of physicality. Mr. A Town has been feuding with KO on and off since he arrived on the main roster during the pandemic. The pair had a match on the November 3, 2023, episode of SmackDown as well.

Theory will be looking for an advantage against Owens tonight on the blue brand. The former WWE United States Champion was punched by KO in a backstage segment in the lead-up to Crown Jewel. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if he provokes the Prizefighter into punching him again.

#4. Grayson Waller was punched in the face by KO

Grayson Waller is one of the fastest rising stars on the blue brand. The arrogant Aussie has come a long way since his NXT days. He’s shared the spotlight with the likes of Edge and John Cena. Plus, he's even traded barbs with The Rock on social media.

Waller was one the receiving end of Kevin Owens’ punch two weeks ago on SmackDown. Both Waller and Theory were taken out by the Prizefighter with a single punch. It remains to be seen if Waller will get into KO’s head and end up getting him suspended from the blue brand.

#3. Jimmy Uso lost his tag team titles to Owens

Jimmy Uso has a bitter history with Kevin Owens. The Bloodline member has cost the Prizefighter his title matches against Roman Reigns on multiple occasions. Plus, he may not have gotten over his loss to Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

With Kevin Owens once again under The Bloodline’s radar on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso will do everything to put Owens in a comprising position, including provoking him while he’s on commentary during the show tonight.

#2. Solo Sikoa could take KO out on behalf of Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa joined The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle. The Street Champion was made the Enforcer of the faction by Roman Reigns himself. Sikoa has done everything the Tribal Chief told him to do, including presumably retiring John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023.

The former NXT North American Champion could potentially cause trouble for Kevin Owens on SmackDown tonight. Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could join forces to stack up the odds against KO, leading to a potential match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#1. Karrion Kross could kick off feud with the Prizefighter

Karrion Kross has had several high-profile feuds since he returned to WWE in 2022. The former NXT Champion and his wife Scarlett were made exclusive to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023.

It is possible Kross could return to the blue brand tonight to kick off a program with Kevin Owens. The Doom Walker was supposed to work the September 27th SmackDown taping, but was pulled out from the show at the last minute.

Sportskeeda will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown as it airs in a few minutes.

