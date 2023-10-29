Kevin Owens names popular WWE personality who suggested he should punch Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

WWE star Kevin Owens has revealed that Cathy Kelley suggested he punch Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the face.

Owens was in a backstage segment with Theory and Waller this past Friday. KO got into a debate on whether he could punch the heel duo at the same time. The argument soon became a shouting contest, and Jamie Noble escorted the veteran out. However, he soon returned and hit a swift blow that took out both members of Team A-Town Down Under.

Cathy Kelley caught up with KO on SmackDown Lowdown this week. Owens was joyous and revealed how Kelley asked him to punch the two stars. He even spoke about a text message from the backstage correspondent.

"Did you see what I did? You said last week, 'I want you to punch Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in the head.' Yes, you did. You said they had punchable faces (...) Then, after you texted me, 'Please punch them in the face next week.' Remember? Did I make that up?"

Later, Kevin Owens mentioned that although Cathy Kelley did not text him, she was the one to put the idea in his head. He felt the tagline "One Punch, One Fist, Two Faces" would be great on a t-shirt.

"Fine, fair enough. You did not text me. That's not true. But you did suggest that they had punchable faces. Did you see? I got both of them at the same time. What did I say? It sounded so smart when I said it on TV. One Punch, One Fist, Two Faces. Doesn't that sound like a t-shirt in the making?" [0:33 - 1:12]

You can watch the full video here:

Kevin Owens is the newest member of the SmackDown roster

Nick Aldis was introduced as the general manager of SmackDown on the October 13, 2023, edition of the show. His first act as GM was to bring in a replacement for Jey Uso, who had moved to RAW at Payback. With this, he introduced the newest member of the SmackDown roster, and it was none other than Kevin Owens.

Owens created ripples in the blue brand the moment he arrived. He planted Dominik Mysterio with a Stunner before posing in front of the crowd.

It will be interesting to see how his career develops on the blue brand under Nick Aldis' management.

