Journalist and television host Cathy Kelley recently returned to WWE in October. She is back in her role as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand after two years. Presently, the highlight of her career is being a medium for The Miz vs. Johnny Gargano rivalry.

Real-name Catherine Anne Kelley, the WWE star was born in Illinois but hails from Austrian and Irish descent. She lived with her single mother, Liz Kovacs, but the country girl preferred to spend much of her time on her father’s farm in Vermont. Her grandfather, Bartram Kelley, was a senior engineer at Bell Helicopters.

Cathy Kelley’s interest in journalism was sparked in high school. She hosted several news broadcasts and continued to pursue the field at Loyola University Chicago, earning a degree in multimedia journalism. Kelley is also a certified Mensa journalist - the world's largest and oldest high-IQ society.

Before her time in WWE, Cathy Kelley contributed to WTTW's GenYTV, WOI-DT's The Open House Television Show, DSM Living, and JUCE TV's Hot Off The Press. Her career took flight when she joined AfterBuzz TV in 2012.

Working as a panelist, she developed an interest in Monday Night RAW and NXT while doing its recap shows.

Kelley made waves at AfterBuzz and got her own podcast named, Chatting with Kelley in 2013. She interviewed various celebrities, influencers, and wrestlers, such as Zelina Vega, till November 2015. The following year, she signed with WWE and made her official debut on April 1, 2016, on the pre-show of NXT Takeover: Dallas.

During her tenure, Cathy Kelley hosted WWE Now and covered stories, news, and previews of RAW and SmackDown. Only after three years, on the September 25 edition of NXT, she made her official television debut. She departed from the company in February 2020 as she wanted to explore other options in her career.

Cathy Kelley returned to the Stamford-based promotion this year but not after dabbling in the sitcom industry. She played the role of a flight attendant in the Netflix series #blackAF. Also a model, Cathy recently posed for famed photographer Lindy Lin.

Cathy Kelley and WWE Superstar Finn Balor were in a relationship in 2019

WWE Hall of Fame ceremony 2019

Not much is known about Cathy Kelly’s current personal life, but she did have a fling with Finn Balor when she was signed to NXT. The couple was often spotted together despite being tight-lipped about their relationship, and they even attended the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Cathy and Balor split almost after a year. There were rumors of jealousy reigning supreme in the relationship, which led to the fallout. Their social media activity didn’t hide much from the paparazzi.

While Kelley took to acting pursuits in 2020, Finn Balor tied the knot with Mexican sports journalist Veronica Rodriguez in 2019.

