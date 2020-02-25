Cathy Kelley reveals the exact reasons why she had to leave WWE

Cathy Kelley announced her shock exit from WWE two weeks ago but did not give a proper explanation for her departure. She only revealed that she wanted to focus on other things in her exit announcement tweet.

The former WWE backstage personality was on Better Together with Maria Menounos where she discussed her WWE exit among other topics. She explained that she felt it was the right time for her to step away from the wrestling company to pursue her other interests.

She is currently in between jobs and left WWE without having another job lined up. However, she feels that she has a lot to do in her life and it was the WWE schedule that made her decide to leave.

Cathy explained that her time with WWE was so time-consuming as there was a lot of traveling involved. She wanted to work from Los Angeles and her schedule for the company was keeping her away from the city.

I just knew that it was the right time and really feeling like I had planted a lot of seeds. There’s so many things that I want to do in my life. With the WWE schedule, it’s so time-consuming because you are travelling so much. Being me, I wanted to do everything so I wanted to work as much as possible which also meant being away from Los Angeles, which I just moved to. That wouldn’t have allowed me to continue to do the other things, or work on the other things that I wanted to do.

She added that she had not taken a proper day off or a weekend off from the time she joined WWE.

Triple H has kept the doors open for Kelley to return to NXT and WWE any time she wants. The WWE COO revealed that she will also be a part of the family at NXT while she was conducting her last interview for the company after NXT TakeOver: Portland.