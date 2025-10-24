  • home icon
  5 WWE stars who could quit RAW due to problems with Adam Pearce

5 WWE stars who could quit RAW due to problems with Adam Pearce

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 24, 2025 07:26 GMT
Adam Pearce
Adam Pearce [Image Source: WWE.com]

Adam Pearce has been overseeing the creative operations of Monday Night RAW for several years. Under his watch, the red brand has become the epicenter of chaos lately. However, the General Manager has been doing everything to keep things in check, implementing strict measures. In that process, he ended up becoming a nagging problem for many superstars.

Authority figures have a way of ruffling superstars' feathers, which has been seen since time immemorial. Well, the same can be said for Pearce. His strict enforcement of rules has sparked tensions, conflicts and discord with many talents on the roster. It has infuriated a handful of WWE's biggest stars, who may decide to walk away from RAW.

Here are five WWE stars who could quit Monday Night RAW due to problems with Adam Pearce:

#3. Bron Breakker

Last week on RAW, Bron Breakker had to hand over the World Heavyweight Championship to Adam Pearce, the title that he seized from Seth Rollins. Although he was reluctant, the 28-year-old had no other option but to follow the GM's orders. Pearce also removed Breakker from the Battle Royal that was held last week to determine CM Punk's opponent for the vacant world title.

The fact that Adam Pearce pushed him away from the World Heavyweight Championship picture has infuriated the former Intercontinental Champion. In light of these developments, Bron Breakker's frustration may reach a boiling point. His relationship with Pearce may worsen to a point where Breakker may decide to walk away from Monday Night RAW.

#2. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed has been in the same boat as his stablemate. Like Bron Breakker, he was also removed from the Battle Royal last week on RAW. Reed may have slowly started to understand that Adam Pearce is a major roadblock in The Vision's path. As a result, he could create more chaos on the red brand, infuriating the RAW General Manager.

However, Bronson Reed could eventually quit Monday Night RAW along with his stablemates when things may no longer be under their control. The Auszilla and The Vision might head to SmackDown in the wake of their brewing tension with Adam Pearce. This could give them a fresh start under a new brand where Pearce will no longer create a power dynamic.

#1. The New Day

Three other superstars who have been at odds with Adam Pearce are Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Grayson Waller. The New Day has been involved in constant clashes of opinions with the General Manager for the past few months. Woods and Kingston believe that they have been overlooked and deprived of opportunities in the roster.

There have been several instances when they blamed Pearce due to their situations. Waller has also complained to the RAW GM, insisting he take The New Day more seriously and give them more opportunities. However, things did not change for them. As a result of growing frustrations, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Grayson Waller could walk away from Monday Night RAW.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

