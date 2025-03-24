5 WWE stars who could return on RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW will air tomorrow. The big show will continue the company's European tour, which has reached its latest stop in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ad

So far, the card is looking quite stacked. Lyra Valkyria will defend her Women's Intercontinental Title, Jey Uso will be in action with a mystery partner, Penta will challenge Bron Breakker, and Dragon Lee will take on Chad Gable. Additionally, CM Punk will be in the house.

It’s the Road to WrestleMania, which means some of the best stories are unfolding, and major surprises happen to keep the crowd engaged. There are several ways Triple H could surprise fans, but one of the most interesting is through big returns.

Ad

Trending

This article will take a look at five stars who have been away from television and could potentially make their return on RAW. This includes a women's tag team, a former world champion, and one of the most intense pro wrestlers in the entire world.

Below are five WWE stars who could return on RAW.

#5. Asuka & #4. Kairi Sane, The Kabuki Warriors could return

Damage CTRL has been the top female stable in WWE for nearly three years, albeit with some changes in members. It originally featured Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, but Asuka and Kairi Sane eventually joined. Bayley has since left the faction.

Ad

Unfortunately, the group has faced the injury bug at times. Right now, for example, Kairi Sane and Asuka have both been out of action for awhile due to different injuries. However, WWE fans are hoping that both former champions will return soon.

They might even return as soon as RAW. It would be poetic if they showed up to have IYO's back when SKY is dealing with both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on the Road to WrestleMania. That, of course, could help IYO even the odds for the time being.

Ad

#3. Sheamus could start a push towards WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sheamus is an extremely decorated star. He is a multi-time world champion, including a former WWE Champion. He has also had tag team gold, the United States Title, and beyond. He is also a former King of the Ring winner.

The Celtic Warrior has been absent from the WWE ring since the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, which took place just a week after he lost to Bron Breakker in what he had hoped would be his crowning moment. Thankfully, there is hope that he'll soon return to TV.

Ad

Sheamus competed in Ireland during the European tour, meaning he's overseas and healthy. A return to RAW just in time to set up a rivalry for WrestleMania would make a lot of sense. Glasgow isn't Ireland, but the fans would still love to see him.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could return to the ring

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ilja Dragunov is among the most intense pro wrestlers in the world. His hard-hitting style would fit in well in any company and in any era. He is simply one of the best in the world, and WWE is lucky to have him.

The Mad Dragon has been gone for many months, however. He sustained an injury battling Gunther at a live event. He hasn't appeared on WWE programming since then.

Ad

There is no clear indication of when Ilja will return to the ring, but if he is healthy, he could show during RAW. He was a big part of NXT UK and wrestled on the UK scene for a while. A comeback to the area would be a major milestone for him, and fans would likely be happy to see him.

#1. Tyler Bate could be back

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyler Bate is another incredibly talented pro wrestler. He joined WWE when he was just a teenager and has spent years honing his craft on NXT and NXT UK before moving up to the main roster last year.

Before getting injured, Bate was routinely teaming up with his long-time friend and enemy, Pete Dunne. The duo did quite well as a tag team on WWE RAW and NXT, known as the New Catch Republic.

Bate has been rumored to be ready to return for several weeks, and it could finally happen on RAW. While next week in London may be a better spot, the company could promote his in-ring return for London and have him make a surprise return on RAW this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE