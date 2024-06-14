Triple H and Vince McMahon share some similarities but many differences when it comes to booking their WWE stars. McMahon liked bigger performers and the same four or five names in the main event.

While The Game values the same stars, he gives a wider variety of performers a shot in multiple storylines. He also favors lengthier matches to tell stories and logical storytelling rather than constant last-minute changes due to a change of attitude.

Names like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley have enjoyed strong booking under both captains. However, the next five stars that are thriving may have been fired if McMahon was still in control of WWE.

#5. Pete Dunne debuted as Butch on SmackDown

Dunne competed in last year's Money in the Bank match in London.

The level of Mr. McMahon's knowledge of British wrestling was on full display when he renamed Pete Dunne 'Butch' when he debuted on SmackDown.

Dunne was the lynchpin of NXT UK and one of the wrestlers responsible for bringing the current version of British Strong Style to the masses. The only thing that worked was that 'Butch' was like a rabid gremlin and was hard to control.

Had things kept going under McMahon, Dunne may have been part of a wave of releases simply for not being as big as Sheamus. Having more experience and being a better worker than Ridge Holland may not have mattered to Vince.

#4. Johnny Gargano was a legend in NXT

Johnny Wrestling won every title in NXT. He's one of the greatest stars in the history of the brand and was part of some of the most acclaimed angles in NXT history.

He stayed with the black-and-gold for nearly five years while making a few main roster appearances. Like many independent stars who came through NXT, Gargano was on the smaller side but performed like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

McMahon's love of big, muscular performers is well-known and Johnny Wrestling doesn't fall into that category. The former WWE Chairman may have found him boring despite his exciting ring work and released him. He's currently rekindled DIY with Tommaso Ciampa.

#3. Nia Jax was already fired by WWE

Nia Jax beat Lyra Valkyria to become the 2024 Queen of the Ring.

Nia Jax was one of the many stars WWE let go between 2020 and 2022. Reasons for her release vary, from being outspoken during the COVID pandemic to having a history of being slightly unsafe in the ring.

The Annihilator made a big return at the 2023 Royal Rumble after Triple H gained some creative power. The fans instantly booed her, providing the match with a monster heel that fans wanted to lose. In her return, it was apparent that her in-ring work had greatly improved.

The current Queen of the Ring plays the annoying and domineering heel brilliantly, so much so that she's worked main-event feuds with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. WWE rewarded Jax for her improvement with the title of 2024 Queen of the Ring.

#2. Gunther has been a dominant part of WWE's New Era

Gunther is the 2024 King of the Ring and has a title shot at SummerSlam.

Gunther debuted while Mr. McMahon still had control of WWE. The Ring General started his record-setting run as Intercontinental Champion under McMahon's vision but could have lost the title much sooner than he actually did.

The former Chairman wanted Gunther to lose weight before joining the main roster, and The Ring General did just that. Gunther recently stated that he didn't want to join the main roster because he wasn't a fan of Vince's vision of wrestling.

Fans know that to Imperium, the mat is sacred. Due to being more of a pro wrestler and less of a sports entertainer, it wouldn't have been a shock had Gunther been released while Vince was still in control of WWE. The Ring General earned a title match at SummerSlam by winning King of the Ring.

#1. LA Knight survived a bad first gimmick

One needs only to look at LA Knight's first persona on the main roster to see that he probably wouldn't have lasted long under Vince McMahon.

After gaining popularity as Eli Drake in IMPACT and NWA and then LA Knight in NXT, The Megastar debuted on SmackDown as Max Dupri. Instead of the beloved character fans see today, Dupri was the owner of a modeling agency.

McMahon loved the gimmick, but it stifled Knight's overwhelming charisma and promo ability. Once the group broke up after Triple H took over, fans were treated to the performer they see today. Knight even spoke about how he was expecting to be fired due to creative differences over the character.

