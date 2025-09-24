5 WWE stars Triple H has given up on before the end of 2025

WWE has been doing a phenomenal job with the matches and storylines that they have featured over the past few months. This year has undoubtedly been one of the most successful ones in the company’s rich history, and Triple H has to be given major credit for keeping the fans engaged with some intriguing feuds.

While The Game has managed to lead the Creative team perfectly, while booking some of the best storylines, the WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly given up on a few stars. These stars are either not getting the opportunity to showcase their talent on TV or are being used to elevate other stars. Let’s check out a few stars that the Game has given up on.

#5. Giulia

The reigning Women’s United States Champion, Giulia, moved to the main roster earlier this year after a successful run as one of the biggest names in the women’s division of NXT. Since her move to the SmackDown, after a few weeks of exciting appearances, Giulia has quite rarely found a spot on the match cards.

While the star is a champion in the company, her title has rarely been defended throughout her reign, and fans have been feeling that a great talent that could eventually elevate the women’s division has lost all momentum.

#4. LA Knight

Former WWE United States Champion, LA Knight, is another name that perfectly suits the list. The megastar is undoubtedly one of the biggest names on the entire roster and has proved his worth with his incredible matches. Knight is currently a member of the RAW roster and has been engaged in a feud with The Vision and Jey Uso.

While Knight has been made a part of some incredible storylines, Triple H has rather used him as one who could help elevate other stars on the roster.

#3. Randy Orton

One of the greatest and most dangerous names in the history of professional wrestling, Randy Orton, has not been on the winning side of the matches for quite some time now. The Viper has been involved in some great feuds and is also rumored to turn heel very soon, but his storylines and matches have not featured him as the biggest star.

Rather, Orton’s name has been used to elevate other stars, which clearly indicates that Triple H has given up on the veteran as one of the top names, and rather than allowing him to justify his legacy, the Game is using Orton to elevate other stars.

#2. Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu

One of the most dangerous stars that made his way to the top at one point in 2025 is Jacob Fatu. As a member of the Bloodline, Fatu managed to make a huge name for himself, becoming one of the most dominant forces on SmackDown. Further, after he betrayed Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank, Fatu garnered a lot of attention from fans.

However, after his feud with Sikoa ended, Fatu ended up losing all his momentum and is rarely featured on TV lately, showing that Triple H has seemingly given up on the star following his run as the WWE United States Champion.

#1. Drew McIntyre

The man who has been waiting to get the push he deserves, Drew McIntyre, spent the whole year helping other stars make their way to the top. The Scottish Warrior is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the industry, but hasn’t been able to add momentum to his name.

While McIntyre battled for the Undisputed WWE Championship recently, the match was used to enhance Cody Rhodes’ title reign, which once again makes it clear that The Game has completely given up on the star. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

