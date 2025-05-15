5 WWE stars Triple H signed to spite AEW

WWE and AEW have been in a quiet war for years, with both fighting for ratings, media attention, and top-tier talent. As AEW emerged as a strong competitor, WWE, under Triple H’s creative leadership, began targeting some of AEW’s biggest or most talked-about names. Some were former WWE stars given new life in AEW, while others were top AEW originals.

Either way, Triple H saw an opportunity to both weaken the competition and boost his own roster. Here are five major names Triple H signed to take the spotlight against AEW in the ongoing battle for supremacy in the industry.

#5. Andrade

Andrade officially returned to WWE in early 2024, making a surprise appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His comeback marked the end of his run with AEW, where he had had some incredible performances but lacked consistent booking. Shortly after his return, Andrade transitioned to SmackDown in the 2024 Draft.

He picked up major victories over midcard talent and began teasing a feud with rising stars like Carmelo Hayes. Although he hasn’t yet captured gold since rejoining WWE, Andrade has been regularly featured in matches and segments.

#4. Rusev

The return of Rusev, now back under his WWE name after years in AEW as Miro, shocked fans the night after WrestleMania 41. He appeared unannounced on RAW and laid out the Alpha Academy, announcing his comeback in dominant fashion and sending a message to the entire roster.

He wrestled his first singles match in years recently on RAW, reminding the WWE Universe why he once had one of the most popular gimmicks on the roster. Bringing back the powerhouse that AEW couldn’t capitalize on has been a brilliant idea and has made headlines all around the globe.

#3. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill officially signed with WWE in late 2023 after a strong run in AEW as the TBS Champion. Though her initial run was slow and full of appearances without matches, 2025 has been different. She’s now in the Women’s Championship picture, regularly competing on SmackDown and making her presence felt at major PLEs.

Triple H clearly sees her as a future face of women’s wrestling, and signing someone with such star potential directly from AEW has proved to be a major blow to the rival promotion. Cargill’s presence continues to grow, adding depth and star power to the women’s roster.

#2. CM Punk

One of the most controversial signings in modern wrestling history, CM Punk made a shocking return at Survivor Series 2023 after a disastrous AEW exit. Despite years of shots at the Stamford-based company, Triple H brought Punk back into the fold, knowing his return would create headlines and shift momentum.

Though many within WWE didn’t like the Best in the World returning, it has all just culminated into some of the best storylines. Punk’s comeback didn’t just hurt AEW; it also turned the tables with the Stamford-based company marking a major win.

#1. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was one of AEW’s founding fathers and its first major breakout star. His return back in 2022 at WrestleMania 38 made headlines all around the world and ended up being one of the biggest returns in history. Triple H has since turned the American Nightmare into one of the biggest faces of the company, which culminated in his Undisputed WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 40.

Cody is now the poster boy for what the company offers at the highest level. Signing Cody not only removed a key player from AEW but also sent a clear message that the Stamford-based company was indeed the ultimate dream destination for every star.

