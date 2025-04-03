Charlotte Flair FINALLY breaks silence on her divorce from Andrade

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has finally opened up about her divorce from Andrade. She became emotional, nearly broke into tears, and gathered herself while discussing this profoundly personal matter.

In February 2025, it was reported that The Queen had ended her marriage with Andrade El Idolo. The former couple, who married in 2022, finalized their divorce two years later in October 2024. As of this writing, the exact reasons for the split between the two WWE Superstars are not fully public.

During a recent interview with Sherri Shepherd on her show, Charlotte Flair admitted she struggled with feelings of failure after her divorce from the 35-year-old star. The former SmackDown Women's Champion feared judgment and the shame of another divorce.

"I felt like I was failing at my job. I felt like I was failing in my personal life and the embarrassment of being divorced again and then being compared to my father. Hold on, let me gather myself. When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn't want anyone to know. Like, 'Oh my gosh, I've failed again,'" she said. [From 00:21 to 00:49]

You can check Flair's comments below:

Charlotte Flair is set for a major WWE championship match at WrestleMania

The 14-time world champion returned to action at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, following a year-long absence due to injury. The veteran went on to win the 30-woman contest in Indianapolis.

After making appearances on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, Charlotte Flair decided to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The two stars have since engaged in a fierce promo battle and even a brutal physical brawl on the Friday night show.

The Queen is on a mission to become a 15-time Women's World Champion at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. Whether Flair will defeat Stratton in Las Vegas later this month remains to be seen.

Please credit Sherri Show TV and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

