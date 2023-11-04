5 WWE stars Vince McMahon didn't want to hire

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction between 1982 and 2022. During that time, he had the final say on match outcomes, storyline developments, and behind-the-scenes hirings and firings.

From Jim Ross and John Laurinaitis to Pat Patterson and Triple H, McMahon worked alongside several right-hand men during those four decades. Along the way, the WWE Executive Chairman's trusted associates occasionally presented him with talent recommendations he did not agree with.

In this article, let's count down five WWE Superstars that McMahon hired despite initially having reservations.

#5. Vince McMahon didn't want to hire Road Dogg

It is well known that Road Dogg battled alcoholism during his wrestling career. The Hall of Famer left WWE in 2001 before spending seven years in IMPACT/TNA. In 2011, he returned to WWE as a producer after receiving a call from his former D-Generation X stablemate Triple H.

Road Dogg revealed on his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast that his return was "against Vince's wishes." According to the wrestling legend, McMahon felt he could not be trusted due to his past issues outside of the ring.

In the end, Triple H convinced his father-in-law to rehire his long-time friend and give him another chance.

#4. Vince McMahon didn't want to hire Randy Orton

Former WWE talent relations executive Jim Ross once recalled on Grilling JR how McMahon was reluctant to hire Randy Orton in 2000.

Prior to joining WWE, Orton spent 38 days in a military prison after going AWOL during his time in the Marines. He developed a reputation as a "problem child," prompting McMahon to have second thoughts about hiring him.

Ross was responsible for assembling the WWE roster in the late 1990s and 2000s. The commentator persuaded McMahon to hire Orton, citing the WWE Executive Chairman's own troubled past as a reason to give him an opportunity.

#3. Vince McMahon didn't want to hire Slick

Kenneth Wayne Johnson, better known to fans as Slick, appeared in WWE as a manager and occasional wrestler between 1986 and 1993. He worked alongside several high-profile names, including Akeem, Big Boss Man, The Iron Sheik, and Nikolai Volkoff.

In an interview on the 80s Wrestling Podcast (H/T WrestlingNews.Co), Slick said McMahon did not want to hire him when they first met. At six-foot-four, the WWE boss thought he was too tall to perform as a wrestling manager.

Despite having doubts, McMahon gave Slick a chance on the recommendation of Bruiser Brody and Butch Reed. Within a few weeks, he became a fan of the manager's interview skills and started to push him on television.

#2. Vince McMahon didn't want to hire Samoa Joe

According to WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard, McMahon viewed Samoa Joe as a "fat Samoan" and had no interest in hiring him. He stated on his Something to Wrestle With podcast that Joe "looked out of shape" and did not have the kind of body McMahon wanted.

Joe later confirmed the story in an interview with Fightful Select. He said McMahon "vehemently opposed" him being hired before Triple H eventually offered him a contract to join WWE's NXT brand in 2015.

The Samoan Submissive Machine moved to the main roster in 2017 and quickly won McMahon over. The WWE Executive Chairman even booked him in the main event of Great Balls of Fire against then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

#1. Vince McMahon didn't want to hire Mick Foley

In 1996, WWE's higher-ups were tasked with the responsibility of finding a believable opponent for The Undertaker. Jim Ross wanted to bring in Mick Foley to work with The Deadman, but McMahon famously rejected the idea.

Appearing on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast, Ross said his boss responded, "Oh no, JR, we're not doing that," when he suggested Foley's name. McMahon backed down and agreed to hire the wrestling legend, but only because he wanted to teach Ross a lesson in disappointment.

Foley, like many of the names in this article, proved McMahon wrong. He went on to become a three-time WWE Champion, a Hall of Famer, and one of the most popular wrestlers in history.

