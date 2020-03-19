5 WWE stars who could become main-eventers in 2021

It's time for WWE to give the WWE Universe some new main-eventers.

These guys and girls are good - but can they be great?

Who is going to step up?

Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of sports, including pro wrestling, it's hard to determine what's going to happen for the rest of 2020. Our best guess would be that the guys and girls located towards the top of the card right now will stay there once this all blows over, but prior to that, we can expect more than a few weeks without any editions of RAW or SmackDown which should put a few ideas on the backburner for the time being.

As a result of that, we want to look even further ahead and contemplate what could happen by the time 2021 rolls around. That may seem like another lifetime to some people, but with less than 10 months to go until we ring in the New Year, these are things that we need to think about.

#5 Adam Cole

He's on the right trajectory

He may already be leading the charge in NXT, but it feels like just a matter of time before we finally see Adam Cole making his presence known on RAW or SmackDown. Those two brands deserve someone like Cole at the top of the mountain, but with The Undisputed Era still controlling the state of play in NXT right now, it doesn't feel like their call-up is going to be imminent just yet.

Cole has time on his side and while some will want his move up to be a surprise, we wouldn't be all too shocked to see WWE advertise it beforehand. After all, this is a once in a generation sort of talent, as we've seen courtesy of his overwhelming success in pretty much every organization and promotion he's been a part of.

This guy is the future, and we think he's well aware of that.

